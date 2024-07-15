Princess Charlotte’s heartwarming reaction to Kate Middleton’s standing ovation at Wimbledon

The Princess of Wales has made her second public appearance since news of her cancer diagnosis broke and Princess Charlotte was on hand to support her through it

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte and Wimbledon Men's Final 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte's sweet reaction to the standing ovation Wimbledon fans gave her mum Kate Middleton during Sunday's final match was captured in a heartwarming video - and it's clear the young royal is proud of her mum's recovery.

After much anticipation and speculation, royal fans were delighted to see Kate Middleton take to the royal box on Sunday for the Men's Singles Final Match at Wimbledon. She looked stunning in a long purple midi dress and was accompanied not only by her sister Pippa Middleton, but also her daughter, Princess Charlotte. 

The public appearance marked her second outing since news of her cancer diagnosis broke, news that was likely 'sugarcoated' for Prince George, Charlotte, and Prince Louis, and the crowd reacted with bountiful cheers and applause as she walked into the event. 

“When [Kate] usually comes in, she walks down the steps and into her seat. She doesn’t normally stand and wave. But she stood for a while and took it all in. For her to acknowledge it and take in the applause was special," royal photographer Karwai Tang told PEOPLE of the sweet moment. 

The standing ovation not only moved Kate, but also clearly Princess Charlotte too. As the crowd applauded, the youngster could be seen grinning at her mum, pride evident on her face as Kate took in the adoration. 

It wasn't the only sweet moment from the event captured on camera. Karwai Tang also revealed that he snapped many great photos of Kate and Charlotte as they enjoyed the nail-biting match and enjoyed watching the mother and daughter spend a girls day out after all the pressures they've faced so far this year. 

Speaking about one heartwarming moment, he revealed, "[Charlotte] skipped down the stairs and when she got back to her seat — she was laughing. She leaned over and must have told her mom what it was about and they were giggling together and having a good old laugh.

“You can tell that all three of them were enjoying themselves — Charlotte is following the game like her mother. You can see their excitement.”

