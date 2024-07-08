Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have adorable but 'unusual' nickname for Queen Camilla

The Wales children have given Queen Camilla a very unusual nickname. While unexpected, it's actually very sweet and a lot less formal than the name they have for King Charles.

The Prince and Princess of Wales continually prove they're raising their children in a relaxed environment, offering the chance for them to have the most normal childhood possible. Prince George, Charlotte and Louis have their hearts set on a budget-friendly holiday hotspot for their summer break this year, where they're set to enjoy picnics, barbecues and beach games like all other children on a break from school.

The children's cheeky behaviour at engagements doesn't worry Kate Middleton at all, and their antics are adored by royal watchers everywhere. Their parents' easy-going approach also extends to the nicknames they have for family members - it's been revealed the Wales children call Queen Camilla the adorable but unusual nickname 'Gaga.' This stands in contrast to the more formal name they have for King Charles - Grandpa Wales.

Queen Camilla has five grandchildren of her own, alongside being step-grandmother to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet. Camilla appears delighted with the name coined by her step-grandchildren and has even discussed it with singer Lady Gaga.

According to the Mirror, when Camilla and Lady Gaga met during a Royal Variety Performance, she told the performer "My own grandchildren call me Gaga. I don’t know if it’s because they think I am! It is funny but is still very sweet."

She's not the first royal to be given an adorable nickname. It's said Prince William called the late Queen Elizabeth 'Gary' when he was very young, as he struggled to pronounce 'grandma.' Prince George then continued the tradition of calling his great-grandmother by a name other than the traditional ones, opting to call her 'Gan-Gan.'

This was confirmed by Kate just after the birth of Princess Charlotte. Explaining that the late Queen had been one of the first family members to visit the new Princess, Kate said "The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl, and I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here."

She continued "George is only two-and-a-half and he calls her 'Gan-Gan.' She always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay and that just shows her love for her family."

