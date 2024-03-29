Kate Middleton and Prince William likely 'sugarcoated' cancer diagnosis for younger son Louis, the King's former butler says, but it was a little different for Prince George and Princess Charlotte

King Charles III's former butler has shared his belief that Kate Middleton and Prince William will have 'sugarcoated' Kate's cancer diagnosis when telling Prince Louis the news, but says the conversation was likely different with older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The news of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis shocked everyone, from royal experts and commentators to royal fans and the wider public. But, while everyone has been upset by the news, those closest to the Princess must be having an incredibly tough time coming to terms with her diagnosis.

The family have undoubtedly been forced to have some difficult conversations following the news, though Kate's relatives have rallied around her to offer support like her brother James Middleton who shared a sweet childhood photo of his sister to social media as he promised to stick by her throughout her recovery.

Kate broke the news to the public in a heartfelt video statement on Friday 22 March, with many speculating that she chose that date in particular as it was the day her three young children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, broke up from school for their Easter break and the family would therefore be able to avoid the public on their surprise family trip without them having to miss classes.

It goes without saying that it must've been heartbreaking to tell the children of the diagnosis. But, according to King Charles III's former butler, the news was likely 'sugarcoated' for Prince Louis at least as he is still so young.

“I’m sure it was a very difficult and very different conversation between children,” Grant Harrold told The Post. “For instance, for Louis I’m sure the conversation was more sugarcoated than it was with George and Charlotte.”

But while George and Charlotte were probably told some more details, the conversations were still given a 'positive' spin to soften the blow. “The older children can understand more, so I’d imagine it was a little more frank but undoubtedly staying positive, which is so important,” Harrold added.

The former butler also believes that George and Charlotte will likely step up to support their mother, which doesn't come as a shock as we know the youngsters absolutely dote on their mother and have been especially keen to be there for her throughout her recovery so far. From reports that Charlotte planned the most thoughtful spa day for her mum following her surgery to news that all three children are 'going overboard to make sure she feels comfortable,' we're sure Kate's thankful for their support.

"It brings a tear to your eye," Harrold added. "For any mother to have that conversation is huge and you can imagine Charlotte and George are going to be good supports for her.

"I’m sure the children will be handling it as any kids would be expected to handle it, but I think their parents are very good at being calm and collected, and I think that will rub off on the children.”

