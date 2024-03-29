Kate Middleton and Prince William likely 'sugarcoated' cancer diagnosis for younger son Louis, the King's former butler says, but it was a little different for Prince George and Princess Charlotte
The Prince and Princess of Wales made sure to break the news in as 'positive' of a way as possible
King Charles III's former butler has shared his belief that Kate Middleton and Prince William will have 'sugarcoated' Kate's cancer diagnosis when telling Prince Louis the news, but says the conversation was likely different with older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The news of Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis shocked everyone, from royal experts and commentators to royal fans and the wider public. But, while everyone has been upset by the news, those closest to the Princess must be having an incredibly tough time coming to terms with her diagnosis.
The family have undoubtedly been forced to have some difficult conversations following the news, though Kate's relatives have rallied around her to offer support like her brother James Middleton who shared a sweet childhood photo of his sister to social media as he promised to stick by her throughout her recovery.
Kate broke the news to the public in a heartfelt video statement on Friday 22 March, with many speculating that she chose that date in particular as it was the day her three young children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, broke up from school for their Easter break and the family would therefore be able to avoid the public on their surprise family trip without them having to miss classes.
It goes without saying that it must've been heartbreaking to tell the children of the diagnosis. But, according to King Charles III's former butler, the news was likely 'sugarcoated' for Prince Louis at least as he is still so young.
“I’m sure it was a very difficult and very different conversation between children,” Grant Harrold told The Post. “For instance, for Louis I’m sure the conversation was more sugarcoated than it was with George and Charlotte.”
But while George and Charlotte were probably told some more details, the conversations were still given a 'positive' spin to soften the blow. “The older children can understand more, so I’d imagine it was a little more frank but undoubtedly staying positive, which is so important,” Harrold added.
GoodtoKnow Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
The former butler also believes that George and Charlotte will likely step up to support their mother, which doesn't come as a shock as we know the youngsters absolutely dote on their mother and have been especially keen to be there for her throughout her recovery so far. From reports that Charlotte planned the most thoughtful spa day for her mum following her surgery to news that all three children are 'going overboard to make sure she feels comfortable,' we're sure Kate's thankful for their support.
"It brings a tear to your eye," Harrold added. "For any mother to have that conversation is huge and you can imagine Charlotte and George are going to be good supports for her.
"I’m sure the children will be handling it as any kids would be expected to handle it, but I think their parents are very good at being calm and collected, and I think that will rub off on the children.”
In other royal news, Queen Camilla has shared some hilarious insight into her grandson’s personality - but caused confusion over his name, while Prince Harry has revealed the sweet details of Queen Elizabeth’s final meeting with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Plus Prince William is relying on this ‘stoic’ family member to support The Firm while he focuses on his family - and it’s the royal you might least expect.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
10 best zoos in the UK based on ticket prices, reviews and value for money
The best zoos in the UK have been determined based on a number of key factors, include prices, popularity, Trip Advisor ratings and how many animals they have
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Is TikTok safe for kids and teenagers? Experts reveal what parents really need to know about the popular video platform
Parents are concerned about the safety of children using social media, so we've done some digging and asked the experts to explain if TikTok is safe for kids.
By Ellie Hutchings Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton make surprise family trip for Easter - and it proves the couple are focusing on Prince George, Charlotte and Louis amid Kate’s health struggles
The Wales family are set to have a relaxing Easter break away from the public eye
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
James Middleton shares sweet childhood photo of Kate Middleton as he promises to stick by his sister following cancer diagnosis
The Princess of Wales' family are rallying around her amid news of her cancer diagnosis
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Rumours about Kate Middleton’s health have had a massive ‘impact’ on her children Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, reveals royal expert
"They are protective of their mother – especially as she has been unwell"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton may break longstanding tradition for Prince Louis’ birthday celebrations this year - and the reason is completely understandable
Prince Louis will celebrate his 6th birthday next month - but his parents may break from tradition for the celebrations
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William reveals the one habit he wishes both parents and kids would give up for good - but proves it’s easier said than done
The Prince of Wales is worried about the impacts of one habit both children and parents are 'guilty' of
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Princess Charlotte is the spitting image of this royal relative in never-seen-before childhood photo
The resemblance has sent royal fans into a frenzy
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Prince William is ‘determined’ that Prince George, Charlotte and Louis will never experience the ‘same emotional turmoil’ as he did growing up
The Prince had a 'difficult childhood' and wants better for his own children
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
King Charles is reportedly writing up his ‘succession plans’ and they could have major implications for Prince George, Charlotte and Louis
There will be winners and losers in the plan, but how will it impact the Wales children?
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published