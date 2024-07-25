Princess Charlotte’s name fulfilled Prince William’s final promise to his mum Princess Diana, royal expert reveals

Prince William made a clever move naming his daughter in honour of Princess Diana, incorporating his late mother's name into Princess Charlotte's in a subtle way.

Choosing a baby name is a huge decision for any parent, with so many unique baby names and beautiful-sounding baby names out there for inspiration. But for many, the perfect inspiration comes from a little closer to home, with parents naming their kids after late family members to honour their memory.

That's exactly what Prince William and Kate Middleton did when it came time to name their only daughter Princess Charlotte, giving her the middle name Diana after William's late mother Princess Diana who passed away suddenly in 1997.

There's a good reason as to why the couple didn't choose Diana as a first name, with royal commentator Richard Kay telling Vanity Fair, “Had it been the first name, I think it would have been terrible for the child. There would have been constant comparisons with Diana, and William wouldn’t have wanted that.”

But he did want the name to be used - and for more than just the sweet reason that it would ensure Diana is always remembered by her grandchildren.

"When Diana was alive, William promised her when he was King [that] Diana would have her HRH restored," Diana’s friend, Simone Simmons revealed to Vanity Fair at the time of Charlotte's birth. As Charlotte was born with a HRH title thanks to her position in the royal line of succession, Simmons said that using Diana's name in his daughter's was 'his way of' giving his mother her title back.

“It’s William’s way of honouring his mother’s memory,” she added. “A way of making sure Diana’s legacy lives on. This way, she will never be forgotten.”

Charlotte's other names also pay tribute to her royal relatives, with Charlotte being the feminine of Charles in tribute to her grandfather King Charles III. Elizabeth, her first middle name, pays homage to William's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, and also to Kate and Pippa Middleton who both share the middle name too.

If you're looking for the perfect name to give your soon-to-be-newborn, we've got you covered with the most fashionable baby names and the meanings behind them as well as with 225 unique baby names.