Princess Charlotte proves she's frugal when eating s'mores - and we'd have this same reaction

Princess Charlotte proves she can be frugal when she needs to be as she is spotted eating a marshmallow moments after she accidentally dropped it on the floor.

Princess Charlotte delighted fans when she embraced the three-second-rule after dropping a marshmallow on the floor.

The Wales youngster made sure she didn't waste any bit of the sweet treat.

Princess Charlotte was spotted channelling her frugal side when she accidentally dropped marshmallow on the floor before picking it up and popping it into her mouth.

The Wales youngster is not one to waste food, especially when it comes to toasting s'mores (opens in new tab) and we don't blame her as they are simply yummy!

For anyone who hasn't tried this tasty mix - it's basically toasted marshmallow and chocolate sandwiched between two biscuits.

Princess Charlotte joined her parents Prince William and Kate and her siblings Prince George and Prince Louis at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough.

During their visit, which was Prince Louis first ever official public engagement, they helped make improvements to the scout hut, as part of the Big Help Out volunteering a national initiative launched as part of King Charles' coronation.

And while Kate revealed Prince Louis adorable nickname (opens in new tab) as he stole the show with his wheelbarrow skills, his sister Charlotte left a huge impression on fans that was totally relatable.

Charlotte was tucking in to a tasty s'mores behind her mom Kate when a marshmallow pops out of the s'mores at the side and lands on the grass.

But instead of picking it up and putting the sticky piece of the sweet treat into the nearest bin, she simply popped it into her mouth and fans are in hysterics over how relatable she is.

One fan wrote, "Did anyone notice what his sister did in the background. When she bit her biscuit a piece fell on the grass...quickly picked it up...after a couple of seconds...went in her mouth. Love...kids are all the same."

Another fan put, "Princess Charlotte dropped her food, picked it up, and ate it again. So me!!"

While a third fan added, "I can vouch - s'mores are worth even five seconds! I love how totally normal this is!"

We've all been there, done that and survived to tell the tale right?!

A fourth fan noted, "I love that Charlotte dropped a bit of food and picked it up without anyone telling her. Well raised."

Kate's parenting style (opens in new tab) is to thank and it's all down to her 'relatable' approach and its something that parenting experts are in favor of (opens in new tab).

And hands up, we'd totally do the same if our favorite snack fell on the floor.