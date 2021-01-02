Kate Middleton’s parenting style is a “relatable” mix of traditional and modern elements

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge has received praise for her calm parenting style when it comes to her young children.

Kate Middleton’s parenting style reportedly mixes new and traditional elements.

A parenting expert has suggested that the Duchess of Cambridge “ understands that children will be children”, though she also follows some more traditional rules.

She and Prince William have three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The family made an adorable public appearance last month at a special pantomime performance. And their 2020 family Christmas card photo also delighted royal fans with their display of family closeness.

Some reports have recently suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are hoping to bring their two eldest children along to more royal engagements this year, school schedules permitting.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte both attend Thomas’s Battersea. Juggling parenting and royal commitments is a part of daily life for Prince William and Kate.

Now a parenting expert has suggested that Kate Middleton’s parenting style incorporates both new techniques and traditional rules.

What is Kate Middleton’s parenting style?

Whilst some might believe that Kate’s approach to parenting differs completely from other royal family members, this may not be entirely the case.

Parenting expert Sophie Pickles reportedly exclusively told Express.co.uk that: “While Kate’s parenting style may be avant-garde compared to others in the royal family, she does actually favour many traditional parenting techniques”.

She supposedly explained that: “The princes and princess have been raised to be polite, courteous and respectful of others”. She added that “Kate isn’t afraid to be strict if necessary”.

Ms Pickles added that “the children will follow household ‘rules’ and adhere to Kate and William’s expectations”.

“Kate herself has admitted that she is no “pushover” and understands the need to set boundaries”.

What new parenting techniques has Kate Middleton adopted?

This suggests that Kate Middleton does have traditional elements to her parenting style. However, Ms Pickles reportedly disclosed how there are a few more modern techniques that Kate’s parenting style incorporates.

Ms Pickles explained: “She has her finger on the pulse of the latest research where early childhood education is concerned and is very keen to take an active role in her children’s upbringing”. She revealed that this is “something that is far from the norm for traditional royal families.”

She added that: “While Kate values good behaviour and polite children, she also understands that children will be children and need to be allowed to run, play and make noise just as children are supposed to.”

This, Ms Pickles suggests, is “Definitely a world away from the upbringing William and Harry will have experienced.”

In public, Duchess Kate has been observed bending down to speak to her children at eye-level. And it has previously been revealed that the couple uses a “chat sofa” with the children. This allows the Duke and Duchess to explain certain behaviour to the young Cambridges rather than telling them off.

Speaking of Kate’s approach, Ms Pickles stated that: “She isn’t afraid to show affection to her children in public”. She continued: “it is just one of the many things that makes her imminently more relatable to parents around the world.”

We can’t wait to see Kate Middleton and her children make appearances throughout this year.