Princess Diana's major royal 'turning point' Prince William and Kate Middleton are still living by

Princess Diana’s major royal “turning point” is something that Prince William and Kate Middleton could be seen to still be living by.

The late Princess of Wales is said to have helped to “modernise” the Royal Family and make them appear “more human”.

It’s claimed that her influence has “lasted” and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been observed taking a more modern approach in recent months.

This summer marks 25 years since Princess Diana passed away and her loss is still hugely felt by both fans and her family. Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the unveiling of a new Princess Diana statue on what would have been her 60th birthday in 2021. Both brothers have frequently reflected on their unimaginable grief and love for their late mother over the years.

Now it’s been suggested that the Princess of Wales had a huge impact on helping to “modernise” the monarchy with her influence enduring thanks to her sons.

As reported by The Mirror (opens in new tab), royal author Andrew Morton opened up on their Pod Save The Queen podcast to express his belief that Princess Diana helped bring about a major “turning point” for the Royal Family.

(Image credit: Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)

"I think that Diana's influence has lasted longer than anybody thought because her torchbearers in life, William and Harry, have not forgotten her and have held concerts in her memory,” the Princess Diana biographer said.

Andrew then later added, “She marked a turning point in the way the Royal Family behaved and through her behaviour helped to modernise and make more human the Royal Family.”

He suggested that Diana helped to dispel a reported “standoffish” perception of The Firm, instead favouring a more emotional approach that has resonated so deeply with fans across the decades.

"So it wasn't big handbags, white gloves and standoffish,” Andrew claimed. “It was more touchy-feely than it had ever been in the past. So she made the Royal Family more relevant to modern times."

(Image credit: Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)

According to the biographer, it was Princess Diana’s behaviour which kickstarted a new modern approach from the wider Royal Family. And her supposed effect making the monarchy more “relevant” is something that her eldest son Prince William and Duchess Kate could be seen to still be influenced by to this day.

Earlier this year, reports suggested that William and Kate could have a big royal name change as it was alleged that they were looking to be addressed by their first names and not their formal titles in public. Whether or not this turns out to be correct, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been observed breaking with tradition more in recent months.

(Image credit: Photo Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In a move that could also be seen to show a more “human” Royal Family, William broke royal protocol and was pictured hugging an elderly man in Scotland in May. He and Kate were also seen appearing to take part in a selfie with an excited fan during their trip there. Whether or not they've knowingly sought to mirror Princess Diana, the Cambridges certainly seem to be giving a glimpse of a more modern and relatable side to the Royal Family with their behaviour.

From family photos to lovely insights about their children at engagements, William and Kate consistently delight fans with this personal approach and likely leave many hoping for more candid moments from the couple in future.