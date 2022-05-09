We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly hoping to break royal protocol and begin to use their first names during official engagements, in order to seem more approachable.

The couple are said to be hoping to ditch their royal titles in a bid to ‘modernise’ the monarchy and appear more ‘approachable’, according to a royal insider.

Instead of being formally referred to as the ‘Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’ at royal outings and engagements, the pair reportedly wish to be addressed by their first names. While they would not permanently drop their HRH titles, they could scrap the protocol of needing to be addressed so formally by the public.

“They want to be more approachable, less formal, less stuffy and breakaway with a lot of the tradition,” a royal source told The Mirror.

The insider also revealed that bows and curtsies could also be scrapped as William wants to “move with the times”. These major changes come after William and Kate’s controversial Caribbean tour came under fire and was met with protests.

The Sunday Mirror reports that William, who is second in line to the throne, wants to “tear up the royal rulebook” following the outcry.

A source told the publication that upon their return, “The general consensus was that the tour seemed out of date, out of touch, too formal and stuffy.

“So now it’s more ‘Wills and Kate’ instead of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge…‘Just call me Wills’ type of thing.”

This is likely one of many changes we will see William and Kate make as they gear up for their royal future. As William will one day be King, he will no doubt want the monarchy to reflect his own, modern values.