Kate Middleton wears camo military uniform as she shares incredible new snaps

Kate Middleton delighted royal fans as she wore a military uniform in a special tribute to the British Armed Forces, sharing photos from the day on Instagram.

Kate Middleton posted a special tribute to the British Army on Instagram in honour of Armed Forces Day at the weekend.

The post featured several incredible snaps of the Duchess of Cambridge getting stuck in during time spent with the British Army last year and evening wearing a camouflage uniform.

The Duchess of Cambridge took to social media to share a series of incredible photos of her wearing military gear to pay tribute to the British Armed Forces on June 25th, marking Armed Forces Day.

The carousel featured moments from her visit to the Pirbright Training Academy in 2021 and fans were thrilled by the shots of the future Queen Consort in camo.

In the caption Kate wrote, “Today on Armed Forces Day, William and I would like to pay tribute to the brave men and women, past and present, serving in all of our armed forces, at sea, on land and in the air, here in the UK and around the world. Thank you for all you and your families sacrifice to keep us safe.

"Last year, I was honoured to spend time with the @BritishArmy to see how they train serving personnel and new recruits. It was wonderful to see first-hand the many important and varied roles the military play day in, day out to protect us all, and I look forward to discovering more about the @RoyalNavy and @RoyalAirForceUK in due course."

Fans were quick to praise the mother-of-three for always getting stuck in, with one commenting, “There is nothing this lady can't do she is so upbeat and inspiring!”

Others were blown away by how great she looked in uniform, as a second fan wrote, “Camo looks good on the Duchess.”

Fans on Twitter also loved the snaps, with one tweeting, “She even looks gorgeous in a tank helmet! Love Catherine!”

This isn’t the first time that Kate has been praised for her efforts during royal engagements. In fact, during a visit with the RAF cadets, onlookers dubbed her ‘brave’ for joining in with the outdoor activities.

Most recently she even wowed fans by showing off her football skills - while wearing heels!