Princess Eugenie reveals she doesn’t want her kids to follow in their dad Jack’s footsteps with this ‘controversial’ move, (and he doesn’t know it yet)

The royal mum-of-two has opened up on what she wants for their children's future but it might not sit well with Jack

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

Princess Eugenie has revealed the one thing she's not yet told her husband Jack Brooksbank about their sons, and it could cause tensions in the royal house.

Parents often already have an idea of how they want to raise their children before a child is even born and then when the baby arrives and grows up thoughts turn to when to apply for primary school and later when to apply for secondary school

And royal parents are no different.

Princess Eugenie who is mum-of-two to sons August, two, and five-month-old Ernest, with husband Jack Brooksbank has lifted the lid on their family life on a new podcast. But in doing so she's shared her thoughts on a controversial topic - without speaking to her husband Jack first. Oops.

Speaking on the Table Manners podcast to Lennie and Jessie Ware, Princess Eugenie broached the subject of schooling her children in the UK. And while she admitted she "loved" her time at Marlborough College - a boarding school which was also attended by Kate Middleton - Princess Eugenie admitted she doesn't plan to send her kids to boarding school until they're at least 13.

She said, "My husband went to boarding school at eight. Looking at my sons now, I want to hang out with them. I like playing with them. I don't want them to leave."

Eugenie added, "I wouldn't send them at eight - I haven't told Jack that."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with their son August

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's hope they can compromise on schooling - for the sake of their kids - perhaps Kate Middleton and Prince William's choices for son Prince George, 10, might help influence them. It's reported that recently he sat entry exams believed to be The ISEB Common Pre-tests.

The exams are split up into four tests – mathematics, English (reading, comprehension and grammar), verbal reasoning and non-verbal reasoning.

And while Prince George isn't due to move schools for a further three years, the tests must be sat three years before school entry. And there are talks of him possibly attending Eton College like his father Prince William.

On the podcast Princess Eugenie also boasted that her two kids "love sleeping" - and yes, mums who don't have this luxury and who want to know how to get a baby to sleep, we feel your pain. The podcast can be heard in full at tablemannerspodcast.com

She joked she could win an Olympic medal in sleeping - even at their young age. When asked how she's sleeping with two young children, she answered, "Like a log."

"I think I've got magic children that take after me and Jack. They love sleeping," she said. "Augie's up a bit early, but Ernie sleeps 'til 8 in the morning."

Eugenie added, "I think they heard me say when they were in my tummy, 'You will sleep because if I don't sleep, I'm a dragon.' Sleep's integral to me."

In other royal news, here's why Princess Eugenie's children do not have titles but her sister Princess Beatrice’s do and Queen Consort Camilla ‘is not a step-grandmother’ to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis and has never tried to replace Princess Diana in the role claims royal author.

Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock
Senior Entertainment Writer

