Princess Eugenie's bittersweet reality as new baby will miss out on something very special

Princess Eugenie's second baby will undoubtedly be welcomed into a world of privilege and wealth, but there's one special royal relationship they will sadly never experience.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced is pregnant on Tuesday, much to the delight of her royal fans.

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter announced that she is expecting her second child earlier this week, much to the delight of her family, friends, and of course, her adoring royal fanbase.

Princess Eugenie's pregnancy news comes less than two years after she gave birth to her first baby, son August, with husband Jack Brooksbank.

The A-list couple, who married in 2018, took to Instagram on Tuesday to confirm they were expanding their family with a heartfelt post. In the photo, which was taken by Jack, 36, August can be seen nestling his face into his mother's growing belly as Eugenie, 32, beams fondly down at him.

The junior royal's name and sex remain a mystery, but one thing's for sure - a lavish lifestyle is bound to await them when they make their grand arrival next summer.

Eugenie and Jack currently split their time between two residences, one of which is Nottingham Cottage (formerly home to Harry and Meghan) at Kensington Palace in London. When they're not in the UK, they can be found in Portugal, where Jack works in the property development business.

As of 2018, the powerhouse couple shares an estimated combined net worth of $4.7 million dollars.

But no matter how many luxuries Eugenie and Jack shower their newborn baby with, there's one special royal privilege they'll never be able to access. August's younger sibling will be the first of the Queen's great-grandchildren to never have met the beloved monarch - a fact that's likely to come as a difficult reality for her grieving granddaughter.

Princess Eugenie was famously close with Her Majesty, having spent a considerable amount of quality time with the monarch despite not holding a status as a working royal. She also gushed about her grandmother in an essay for The Spectator (opens in new tab) last June, calling her "grannie" an "incomparable monarch who has reached a record-breaking milestone" in honor of the 96-year-old's Platinum Jubilee.

"She also happens to be my grannie, and I am a very proud granddaughter," Eugenie added, before sharing a heartfelt note on how the Queen has impacted her relationship with her son.

"I think of my grannie and what she has stood for, for so many people and for our family during these 70 years. I’d love Augie to have her patience, her calmness and her kindness, while always being able to laugh at himself and keep a twinkle in his eye," she wrote.