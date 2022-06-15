Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are gearing up for this big UK move

Ahead of plans to split their time between the UK and Portugal, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are looking to relocate their UK base

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank are set to move to Nottingham Cottage, according to royal insiders.

This will reportedly become their new main residence as they start to split their time between the UK and Portugal.

Following the news that Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank will be splitting their time between Portugal and the UK, the couple are now said to be gearing up to make a new London move.

Princess Eugenie and Jack, who share one-year-old son, August Hawke currently reside in Frogmore Cottage, which is the former home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before they stepped back as senior royals and moved to LA.

Now, however, Hello! (opens in new tab) reports that the little family could be looking to relocate their home base to Kensington Palace, in the heart of London.

The pair have lived in the grounds of Kensington Palace before, but instead of returning to their original residence of Ivy Cottage, they look set to move to the slightly smaller Nottingham Cottage instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images / avid M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Modest! Golf)

This move comes after it was announced that Jack Brooksbank has accepted an exciting new job role at a luxury resort in Portugal. This means they will be flying back and forth between the two countries, having already found a new home in Portugal, with Eugenie also keeping her art gallery job at Hauser & Wirth in London.

It turns out that these two aren’t the only ones planning a local move. According to the Sun (opens in new tab), Prince William and Kate Middleton are also looking to relocate, but from Kensington Palace to Windsor.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

The couple and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are set to move to Adelaide Cottage to be closer to the Queen and enjoy a more ‘quiet family life’ away from the city.