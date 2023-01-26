Zara and Mike Tindall talk baby number 4 in emotional new chat
The royals are already parents to three children and discuss expanding their family.
Zara and Mike Tindall discuss baby number four in an emotional new chat that sees Zara shed a tear.
As Zara and Mike Tindall discuss whether they will be having more children in an emotional new chat, Mike makes his position clear.
Mike and Zara Tindall are parents to daughters Mia, nine, Lena, four, and Lucas, one, and as Princess Eugenie announces she's expecting her second child (opens in new tab) with husband Jack Brooksbank, the Tindall's have discussed expanding their family.
The couple, sat down to chat for Magic Millions and Mike Tindall's Mike Drop podcast and their talk soon turned to growing their current family of five and the couple appear to be 'divided' as Mike rules out Zara having any more children.
Speaking about their children and her professional horse riding, Zara, who shedded a tear during the podcast when discussing her delight at winning a silver medal, especially for the horse's owner Trevor Hemmings, who died last year, spoke of the children enjoying her sport too.
She added, "Competitive life, they can hopefully enjoy it as well."
Mike asks, "Now that you've gelded your stallion and you know there's going to be no more children coming down the line."
Zara quips, "You've gelded yourself" to which Mike laughs after previously admitting following the birth of his son Lucas, that he doesn't want any more children.
Speaking on his The Good, The Bad and the Rugby podcast, Mike said, "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I've got a boy. I’m out. I'm out of here."
But Zara appears to disagree with Mikes 'no more children' ruling in this latest podcast interview, she confesses, "We need it to happen" Zara added.
Also in the Mike drop chat, Mike and Zara revealed how Australia is their 'second home' and did not rule out moving there in the future,
Speaking to Australian Women's Weekly, Zara said, "Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that … yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it," she said.
But in their latest podcast chat, a move doesn't appear to be on the cards any time soon as Zara is keen to get an Olympic gold medal to add to her silverware.
Zara has scooped a world championship title and a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.
She held back the tears as she spoke about her silver win, "But to see his face at the Olympics and to get that team medal was amazing. And to be able to give something back to him when he had supported me for so long was incredible. I'm going to get emotional."
She told Mike: "I mean, I'd love to win an Olympic gold so that's probably driving me at the moment. I'd love to go to another Olympics."
