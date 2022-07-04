Queen’s role undergoes special change as her job description is updated following Jubilee

The Queen’s role has reportedly undergone an unexpected change as her job description has been updated following the Jubilee celebrations.

Her Majesty’s job description is said to have been edited for the first time in many years.

The changes supposedly reduce the amount of “must fulfil” components, with other Royal Family members expected to continue “greatly” assisting her.

In recent months the Queen has been glimpsed less and less at prominent public events making her appearances during Holyrood Week alongside other members of The Firm all the more exciting. Ahead of this traditional week celebrating Scottish culture, community and achievements, speculation had arisen over whether the monarch would travel to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. Now after the conclusion of a successful week in Scotland it’s been claimed that the Queen’s role has been updated by Buckingham Palace to reduce the amount of “must fulfil” aspects.

According to The Telegraph (opens in new tab), the revisions are understood to involve the editing of the Queen’s “official duties”. They were published in the Palace’s annual report and were supposedly signed off by Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse.

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Queen’s role continues to encompass her being Head of State and Head of the Nation, but apparently several “must fulfil” elements for her as Head of State have been altered following the Jubilee. These are said to include everything from the State Opening of Parliament to paying and receiving State Visits.

Now the publication has claimed that the report has amended the Queen’s role to simply encompass “a range of parliamentary and diplomatic duties” rather than being specific about which ones. The new job description also supposedly states also that the monarch “receives” visiting Heads of State rather than travelling herself.

The 96-year-old Queen hasn’t been abroad since 2015, with royals high in the royal line of succession undertaking overseas tours instead. And it seems senior royals like Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Duchess Kate and the Earl and Countess of Wessex will continue to play an even greater part in royal life going forwards.

(Image credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

As the symbolic Head of the Nation the Queen is now reportedly only needed to carry out events “where appropriate or necessary” in the future. The updates are said to have once again gone a little more general, changing the “Queen’s programme” of engagements to read simply “visits in royal programmes.”

“The Queen is greatly assisted by other members of the Royal family who undertake official duties on behalf of Her Majesty”, the report added.

So far this year Charles stepped in for his royal mother at the Maundy Thursday Service and the State Opening of Parliament. He also appeared at various events over the Jubilee weekend, Royal Ascot and took a leading role in the recently-concluded Holyrood Week.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The publication alleged that of the six key royal calendar events previously listed in the Queen's role description, the State Opening has been removed and four of the five others have been undertaken by Charles in 2022.

Despite this, the change has been emphasised by a palace source to be not “drastic”. Many of these reported edits reflect the way the Queen and senior royals have been approaching public engagements this year, with the monarch only attending a select few and her appearances only being confirmed very near the time.

It seems that going forwards the Queen might continue be seen less frequently, with her close family members taking on more traditional events and giving visibility for the monarchy as a whole.