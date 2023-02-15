Royal Family's richest child revealed – and it's not Prince George

The richest child of the Royal Family has been revealed, and it's surprisingly not Prince George.

A list of the world's wealthiest children has been compiled and the results are pretty surprising.

As second in line to the throne, it shouldn't surprise you that Prince George's future is looking fairly financially secure.

The eldest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton will one day succeed his father as King, becoming the 64th monarch of Britain and inheriting an estimated fortune of about £2.4 billion.

Nine-year-old George's younger brother, Prince Louis, can also look forward to a hefty bank account when he comes of age. The four-year-old is believed to sit on a fortune of about £1 billion, making him the 13th richest minor in the world.

It's Princess Charlotte, however, who takes the crown as both the wealthiest child in the Royal Family and the world.

(Image credit: Getty)

According to research conducted by Electric Ride on Cars (opens in new tab), the only daughter of Prince William and Kate Middleton holds an eye-watering fortune of £3.6 billion to her name.

The seven-year-old's riches can be attributed to the 'Kate Middleton effect', which refers to the influence that the Princess of Wales's fashion has over the public. It's not uncommon for Kate Middleton's dresses to sell out within moments of her being photographed in them, proving just how impactful the 41-year-old's style is on the general public. It's expected that Princess Charlotte, too, will have a similar influence on the economy.

Meanwhile, it's believed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's child, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is the 17th wealthiest child in the world, with a whopping fortune of £32 million. The three-year-old has been surpassed by multiple nonroyal children, including the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise, Suri, and Blue Ivy, the daughter of Jay Z and Beyoncé.