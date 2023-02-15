King Charles' heartbreaking nod to the Queen and Prince Philip in new Coronation logo

King Charles' has a heartbreaking nod to the Queen and Prince Philip within his new Coronation logo.

The monarch is set to be officially coronated in May.

King Charles' Coronation logo has been unveiled and it has a heartbreaking nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip.

The monarch took on the role of King in the royal line of succession, from his late mother the Queen following her death in September 2022.

And with the countdown on until the King is officially invested with regalia and crowned, preparations are being made ahead of the big day.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to play 'prominent roles' at the Coronation and his coin effigy and new bank notes have already been revealed.

And now the official logo that is set to feature at street parties and on social media and printed on souvenirs has been unveiled by Buckingham Palace.

Sir Jony Ive, who is best-known for designing the Apple iPhone, has come up with the logo, and it features some heartfelt details linked to the Queen and Prince Philip.

Whilst the logo is considered a more traditional image, with flowers forming the shape of the St Edward's crown used in the coronation, the floral design highlights the "optimism of spring" and reflects the King's love of nature, says Sir Jony.

"The design was inspired by King Charles's love of the planet, nature, and his deep concern for the natural world," he explained.

The flowers featured in the design include roses, thistles, daffodils, and shamrocks and notably some flowers were featured in the Queen and Prince Philip's funeral wreaths.

The Queen and Prince Philip both has roses in their funeral floral tributes and Prince Philip notably had thistles included within his to represent The Dukedom of Edinburgh - as thistles are the national flower of Scotland and also the symbol of the Royal Order of the Thistle. At at the time, according to the Royal Family's website, Prince Philip was a royal knight of the Order of the Thistle, which is the highest chivalry honour in Scotland.

The palace shared the design and captioned it, "The new Coronation emblem has been unveiled! The emblem will feature throughout the historic events in May, including street parties, community gatherings and on official merchandise.



"The design features the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, paying tribute to The King’s love of the natural world.



"Together, the flowers create the shape of St Edward’s Crown, with which His Majesty will be crowned in May."



Created by British designer Sir Jony Ive and his LoveFrom collective, Sir Jony has said of the emblem that it, "speaks to the happy optimism of spring and celebrates the beginning of this new Carolean era for the United Kingdom."