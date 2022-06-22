Royal fans are all saying the same thing about the Queen’s new haircut

The Queen debuted a brand new look as she accepted a special honor and royal fans are all saying the same thing.

Her Majesty met with the Archbishop of Canterbury to be awarded a special honor from the church.

For the lovely moment, the Queen pulled out all the stops, even debuting a brand new haircut

This royal news comes after it’s been revealed that Prince William will miss out on this royal birthday privilege due to ‘financial challenges’

The Queen has been awarded a very special honor from the church and to mark the occasion, she debuted a brand new haircut and royal fans are loving it.

The monarch was presented with the Canterbury Cross by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Windsor Castle, which has now become her main residence. The cross represents the ‘love, loyalty and affection’ of the church and has been bestowed upon her for her ‘unstinting serivce’ to the Church of England throughout her 70-year reign.

For the lovely moment, the Queen pulled out all the stops with her look! She wore a lovely white and pink floral dress, along with a fresh trim.

The moment where she was awarded the cross was captured and shared on Instagram, where royal fans couldn’t help but compliment the 96-year-old’s new do.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

One fan commented: “Amazing 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 Her Majesty looks lovely as always.”

Another added, “Lovely haircut Your Majesty!”

A third fan also wrote, “She changed her hair, so sweet!”

One eagle-eyed fan also remarked on the Queen’s and Archbishop's outfits saying, “What a lovely photo, and I love how they have matched their colors.”

(Image credit: Getty Images / Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool)

The Queen, despite suffering from ‘episodic mobility issues,’ beamed throughout the ceremony and was pictured without her walking stick.

However, following the Queen missing a number of royal engagements, including the Order of the Garter ceremony, the sight of her conducting audiences and meetings from her home will likely become the norm. It’s been reported that she will become more of a ‘virtual Queen’ as her mobility continues to be an issue.