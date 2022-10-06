Kate Middleton just revealed the most adorable detail about Prince George as a baby

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Princess of Wales has shared a sweet anecdote about Prince George when he was a baby after visiting the Royal Surrey County Hospital's maternity unit.

Kate Middleton shared an insight into Prince George as a newborn during her visit to a Surrey maternity ward.

After meeting a number of newborn babies, the Princess of Wales was clearly feeling nostalgic as she shared some rare details about her children.

Kate Middleton delighted royal fans with a visit to Royal Surrey County Hospital, where she met a newborn baby boy who reminded her of her eldest son, Prince George.

The mother-of-three arrived at the hospital's prenatal ward, which delivers maternity and post-pregnancy care, wearing a lovely sunshine yellow dress and proceeded to meet with members of staff members and new parents.

During her visit, Kate was also able to cradle an adorable baby girl (opens in new tab) before then getting to meet newborn baby, Giles Talbot-Erasmus, who prompted her to open up about her own sons, Louis and George.

Whilst meeting little Giles, Kate reportedly remarked, "I keep thinking Louis is a baby but he's a big boy now. It just feels like yesterday," before then sharing a cute detail about Prince George.

Observing the little one's position and his adorable mittens, Kate said, "George was so huddled up too, he spent quite a few days like that."

Clearly, Giles' pose brought back some memories of her eldest son, who just turned nine years old in July (opens in new tab) and started a new school year at Lambrook near Windsor. Kate also previously revealed that she's teaching George the grown-up skill (opens in new tab) of tying his one tie, due to his new school uniform.

Following on from the sweet exchange, Amy Stubbs, deputy director of midwifery at Surrey County hospital, praised the Princess of Wales to People (opens in new tab), saying, "She was very relatable. She talked a lot about how it felt for her when she became a mother."

Before then recalling how Kate had also opened up about the 'pressure' of choosing her children's names.

She said, "She just really talked about her own children including how they chose their names. A lot of the new mums and dads are thinking about how to choose names for their babies.

"She said they were their favourite names and that obviously the world was waiting for them to name their children — and that felt like quite a big pressure."