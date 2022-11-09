King Charles shares his ultimate hack for getting 'perfect' roast potatoes

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

King Charles just shared a very clever hack for getting ‘perfect’ roast potatoes, just in time for Christmas too!

During a special visit to the Morrison’s HQ in Yorkshire, King Charles III met with staff members leading a sustainability initiative and the apprenticeship programmes.

The monarch delighted employees with a festive message and even shares a surprise cooking hack.

During a special visit to Morrison’s HQ in Bradford, King Charles surprised staff with an unexpected but ingenious cooking tip.

The 76-year-old revealed his trick for getting the ‘perfect’ roast potatoes (opens in new tab) and it’s a clever take on a classic roasting method that could be a game-changer for Christmas Day!

After being shown an ‘irresistible’ looking beef joint, Charles advised that instead of covering your accompanying roasties in oil before popping them in the oven, to instead use the fat from whatever meat you’re cooking - whether it’s duck fat or beef.

Royal editor for the Daily Mail, Rebecca English shared the clever hack on Twitter writing, “At the Bradford HQ of @Morrisons The King offered his tip for the perfect roast potato (cook them in fat from the joint!) as he smelt an 'irresistible' rib of beef.”

While we know the royal family has a host of chefs, we occasionally receive an insight into their more low-key life and meals. And clearly, culinary skills run in the family, as Mary Berry recently praised Kate Middleton on her baking (opens in new tab)!

King Charles’ visit to Morrison’s headquarters also saw him speak to staff members involved in the chain’s farming and sustainability initiatives, an issue close to his heart and the company's apprenticeship programmes.

Charles then proceeded to delight employees as he shared hopes that they would all be allowed some time off to enjoy the festive season. He said, “Thank you for your wonderful efforts. I hope they let you off at Christmas."

He then went on to express how much he had enjoyed his tour, “It's a great joy to see you all today,” he said before adding, “I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons!”