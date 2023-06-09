Sarah Ferguson reveals baby Sienna's surprising love of Queen's favourite drink

Sarah Ferguson has revealed that Princess Beatrice's daughter, Sienna, is a big fan of the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite drink.

The Duchess of York spoke candidly about her beloved granddaughter's love of Queen Elizabeth II's favourite drink in the latest episode of her new Spotify podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah.

Speaking on her Spotify podcast, Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah, the 63-year-old gushed over her relationship with her beloved granddaughter.

Princess Beatrice welcomed baby Sienna Elizabeth with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2021, much to the delight of royal fans. The 34-year-old has kept her daughter mostly out of the spotlight since her birth, choosing to christen her privately and refrain from releasing official photos of her to the public.

Sarah Ferguson gave a rare update on Sienna in the second episode of her new podcast, however, telling co-host Sarah Thomson that she has recently discovered one of Sienna's unlikely passions.

"I've managed to really have a bond [with her], and guess what my bond is?" the English novelist began, before confirming that it wasn't 'Barbies'. "I gave her a little sup of tea out of my teacup."

The duchess quickly reassured listeners that she "put some cold water with it" to ensure the hot beverage didn't burn Sienna's tastebuds, adding, "It was a very sweet moment."

It's no secret that Queen Elizabeth II was also a huge fan of the classic brew. According to former royal chef, Darren McGrady, the late monarch would enjoy a piping hot cup of Earl Grey tea every day with a small cake. It's also been reported that she took her tea, which was always served in a teapot rather than a mug, with a small drop of milk and no sugar.

Sarah also reflected on spending quality time with Sienna Elizabeth while Princess Beatrice was in Jordan last week for the royal wedding of Crown Prince Hussein and Rajwa Alseif.

"I was allowed to have Sienna to play and to stay with me," she revealed, before adding that the royal tot is "very, very strong." She also gave an insight into Sienna's love for her older half-brother, Wolfie, telling Sarah Thomson that the pair are "very close" and "have a great relationship."