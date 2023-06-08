Prince William and Kate Middleton step in to help struggling families with this huge gesture

Prince William and Kate Middleton have stepped in to help struggling families with this huge gesture.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have stepped in to help struggling families by offering to replace food stolen from a vital food bank.

With many families struggling amid the cost of living crisis, not everyone is eligible for the cost of living payment, and while some people search to see which is the cheapest supermarket, others are forced to turn to their local food banks.

The Prince and Princess of Wales got in touch with Rev Steven Bunting after learning that all the food, bikes and children's toys that had been donated to help struggling families had been stolen from St Thomas Church. 

The facility was visited by Kate and William in September last year and Kensington Palace called to pledge their support by replacing food items that were taken.

Rev Bunting told ITV, "We opened up on Monday to find all the [food] bags had been taken, all the existing food items have gone and other items including a bike and some children's toys from our baby charity."

But following an incredible response from the community who have come forward with cash donations, the Prince and Princess of Wales 

He added, "The Prince and Princess of Wales contacted us earlier to offer their love and support, they would like to replace the food that was taken."

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Swansea food bank

(Image credit: Getty)

And royal fans have welcomed the Wales' 'selfless' actions. One fan wrote, "So thoughtful and kind gesture from the Prince and Princess of Wales. They never forget the people they met."

Another fan put, "And this is why we love them selfless kind and caring what a lovely thing to do." 

A third fan added, "This is a wonderful gesture for the food bank which goes a long way towards supporting families in need. Thank you for not forgetting the people you visit."

You might recall that Kate shared a sweet detail of daughter Princess Charlotte with girl who shares the same name during her visit last year.

