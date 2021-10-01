We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Princess Beatrice has revealed the name she and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have given to their newborn baby daughter.

A special photo of the new royal baby’s foot prints were shared on the Royal Family Instagram and Twitter accounts today, alongside a caption confirming the popular baby name they have given to their daughter.

“👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi,” the post read.

“👣 The couple have said, “We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

Of course, Sienna, who is the Queen’s 12th great-grandchild , has been named in honour of her great-grandmother.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo revealed that they had welcomed Sienna into the world last month, telling royal fans of her birth with an official Buckingham Palace statement and a personal note written on Twitter.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter on Saturday 18th September 2021, at 23.42, at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, London,” the message began.



“The baby weighs 6 pounds and 2 ounces. “The new baby’s grandparents and great-grandparents have all been informed and are delighted with the news. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.”Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf.”

The name reveal comes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tribute to Her Majesty, naming their firstborn daughter, Lilibet, which is the Queen’s childhood nickname and what Prince Philip used to call her.

Meanwhile, baby Lilibet’s middle name, Diana, gave a nod to Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana.