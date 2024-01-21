The selfless reason King Charles will not step down as King despite health struggles - and it’s all to benefit his grandchildren

Despite his recent health struggles, a royal expert believes King Charles will not step down as King, chiefly to ensure his grandchildren can enjoy childhoods free of royal pressures.

Speculation over whether King Charles III would abdicate the throne, meaning he would step down as King and leave Prince William to take up the role, was rife even before news of his recent health struggles broke.

The speculation largely began when Denmark's Queen Margrethe, 83, announced her own abdication, citing her wish for the 'next generation' to have their time in the spotlight as one of her main reasons for stepping away from royal duties.

Many thought King Charles would follow in her footsteps but one royal expert has shared their belief that the monarch will never do so. Why? Because he doesn't want Prince William to be torn away from his family while his children, Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, are still so young.

Speaking to OK! Magazine about the implications of Queen Margrethe's abdication on King Charles' reign, former BBC Royal Correspondent Jennie Bond revealed, "Obviously it has sparked debate over here about King Charles. But I think the only reason he would consider abdicating would be through ill health or mental incapacity.

"He’s got a dodgy back too... but I don’t think for one moment that this would bounce him into thinking of doing the same. Charles wants his time on the throne… a chance to make his mark as King."

But more important than this, Charles knows that Prince William, who sits second in the royal line of succession and would therefore before King if his father was to abdicate, would rather not become King just yet. Mainly because, according to the expert, he wants to spend more time with his young family.

"William, with three young children, would not welcome the extra responsibility of Kingship just yet," she adds. "His time will come soon enough."

There is also the fact that his grandchildren would, just like their father, be bumped up in the line of succession, increasing the pressure on them to undertake royal duties. As it stands, the children aren't expected to step properly into royal life until they're in their twenties to ensure they can enjoy their childhoods. If King Charles was to step down, he knows the act would likely take away any normalcy in their upbringings.

However, the King is suffering through some health problems. It was announced earlier this week that he is set to undergo a 'corrective procedure' for an enlarged prostate.

The statement from Buckingham Palace announcing the news shared, "In common with thousands of men each year, the King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

The wording of the statement suggests the King was keen to use his diagnosis to encourage other men who may be experiencing symptoms to get checked out and treated. The reminder of the 'common' health struggle and the promise that the issue is 'benign,' also worked to ensure the public that these health issues would not affect his work as King.

