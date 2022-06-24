The big change Prince Louis will face when the Cambridges move to support the Queen

Little Prince Louis will have a big new change to contend with

Prince Louis change
(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Caitlin Elliott
By
published

The Cambridge family are reportedly set to downsize from their Kensington Palace home and move to Adelaide cottage in Windsor in order to be nearer the Queen - but it will no doubt mean a big change for Prince Louis. 

With the family's move will come big school changes for the children, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly set to leave Thomas' Battersea school in London for a new school nearby to Adelaide Cottage. 

Meanwhile, Prince Louis is predicted to swap life at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington for Lambrook Preparatory School in Ascot, which is priced at £4,389 per term for reception children. 

Prince Louis change

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And while the educational move will no doubt feel daunting for all three children, it's Prince Louis who will be facing the start of primary school life along with the move outside of London. 

The move to Windsor is expected to allow Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have been taking on roles at the forefront of The Firm in recent months, to support the Queen in heading up the royal family in light of her recent 'episodic mobility' struggles. 

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)

A photo posted by on

It's also thought that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be changing their lifestyle, ditching their 20-room Kensington Palace home complete with live in staff for a far more low-key home. 

"Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff," an insider is said to have told The Sun. 

"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."

Explore More
Prince Louis
Caitlin Elliott
Caitlin Elliott

Caitlin is a Junior News Editor for Goodto.com, covering all things royal, celeb, lifestyle, food, and family. Having set her sights on becoming a magazine journalist when she was a child, Caitlin took on work experience stints at local papers and titles such as Cosmopolitan, Now, Reveal and Take a Break while studying for her Multimedia Journalism degree and has interviews with celebs, reality stars and the Archbishop of Canterbury under her belt (of course, she couldn't resist asking him about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry). 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.