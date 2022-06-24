The big change Prince Louis will face when the Cambridges move to support the Queen

The Cambridge family are reportedly set to downsize from their Kensington Palace home and move to Adelaide cottage in Windsor in order to be nearer the Queen - but it will no doubt mean a big change for Prince Louis.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to be preparing to move away from London with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The family are expected to downsize from Kensington Palace, moving to four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage nearby to the Queen's home in order for them to support her.

With the family's move will come big school changes for the children, with Prince George and Princess Charlotte reportedly set to leave Thomas' Battersea school in London for a new school nearby to Adelaide Cottage.

Meanwhile, Prince Louis is predicted to swap life at Willcocks Nursery School in Kensington for Lambrook Preparatory School in Ascot, which is priced at £4,389 per term for reception children.

And while the educational move will no doubt feel daunting for all three children, it's Prince Louis who will be facing the start of primary school life along with the move outside of London.

The move to Windsor is expected to allow Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have been taking on roles at the forefront of The Firm in recent months, to support the Queen in heading up the royal family in light of her recent 'episodic mobility' struggles.

It's also thought that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will be changing their lifestyle, ditching their 20-room Kensington Palace home complete with live in staff for a far more low-key home.

"Kate and William were very keen for a modest home to start their new lives in Windsor. Adelaide Cottage fits the bill because it is a four-bedroom home and they do not need any more as they have no live-in staff," an insider is said to have told The Sun.

"They were adamant they didn’t want anything too showy or anything that needed renovating or extra security so as not to be a burden on the taxpayer."