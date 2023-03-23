The essential trick to capturing Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis smiling on camera revealed
The Wales kids aren't always quickly forthcoming with their grins as royal photographer Arthur Edwards MBE reveals how he gets the shot.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis make royal photographer Arthur Edwards MBE use the essential 'trick' of time to capture them smiling on camera.
- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis let royal photographer Arthur Edwards be 'patient' in order to get a shot of them smiling.
- The photographer has covered royals for 45 years but he explains why patience is key.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Prince George's Coronation role is causing 'arguments' between Prince William, Kate Middleton and royals (opens in new tab).
When it comes to getting that perfect smiley shot of royal kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis it's not easy and royal photographer Arthur Edwards MBE has revealed the essential 'trick' he uses to get them to 'do something' on camera.
Having covered the Royal Family for The Sun for 45 years, he's followed them on 200 tours in over 120 countries and captured seven weddings, five funerals and seven births in his career.
And now he's revealing all his royal photography tricks in his new book Behind the Crown: My Life Photographing the Royal Family (opens in new tab) and she spills the details on how he manages to capture George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, best.
He told PEOPLE (opens in new tab), "The trick is be patient. You've got to be patient because they do something and you just got to make sure you capture it. With the Queen (opens in new tab), it was the same. You knew that you'd get a smile eventually, but you had to be patient."
Behind the Crown: My Life Photographing the Royal Family -
WAS £25, NOW £18.26 | Amazon (opens in new tab)
A treasure trove of glorious photography, along with Arthur’s own warm recollections of the stories behind his iconic shots. It is the perfect glimpse behind the scenes of the last 50 years of the British monarchy, from a truly unique perspective.
From Prince George's adorable wave during the Royal Tour of Canada in 2016 to photographing him and his sister Princess Charlotte at Pippa Middleton's wedding (opens in new tab) to James Matthews, and he finally got a smile from the car window.
And he's also pictured Princess Charlotte as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took her and brother George on a visit to Poland.
But he's not been able to take their portraits as mum Kate tends to always be behind the camera for those shots.
Kate previously took a snap of Prince George on his ninth birthday.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
"Kate's a really excellent photographer. She's taken some great pictures of her children, and she shares them with us, which is nice," Arthur added.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Best baby-led weaning foods - how to serve them safely and what type of foods to avoid
Baby-led weaning can be overwhelming, nutrition expert Priya Tew shares the best foods to start and safest way to serve them to help on this food journey
By Stephanie Lowe • Published
-
Are Duncan and Alyssa still together? MAFS Australia season 10 update
Find out if Duncan and Alyssa are still together, one of the stronger seeming couples from season 10 of MAFS Australia.
By Ellie Hutchings • Published
-
How Kate Middleton's 'selfless act' for Prince George and Princess Charlotte defied years of royal tradition
The Princess of Wales turned down the chance of attending a certain royal engagement with her husband Prince William
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George's Coronation role is causing 'arguments' between Prince William, Kate Middleton and royals
Prince George's Coronation role is said to be causing some tension
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Princess Charlotte looks 'grown up' in new family photos with Kate, George and Louis - the sweet detail you might have missed
The Wales kids are pictured sat up a tree with their mother Kate Middleton to mark Mother's Day but there's another detail that's quite telling...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ confirmed to have prominent roles at King Charles III’s coronation
The Wales children’s public appearances are not usually confirmed in advance
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Princess Charlotte takes after Prince William but puts siblings George and Louis to shame over this preference
The Wales youngster shares a fondness of one dish but it's not exactly to her sibling's liking.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Louis' hilarious after school request for Kate Middleton sums him up perfectly
The Wales youngster is very vocal on what he needs after the school day has ended.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Why it may be a while until we see Princess Charlotte wear a tiara
If the youngster follows royal tradition, it could be years until she dons the iconic headpiece
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton says she wants to take Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to UK holiday destination that ‘she misses’
The place holds special memories for the Prince and Princess of Wales
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published