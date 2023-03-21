Prince George's Coronation role is causing 'arguments' between Prince William, Kate Middleton and royals

Prince George's Coronation role is said to be causing 'arguments' among royals with Prince William and Kate Middleton voicing their concerns.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are said to be worried it might be too much pressure for the youngster.

Prince George is set to have a 'prominent' role at King Charles' Coronation (opens in new tab) but the details are said to be causing 'arguments' between the Royal Family and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would all have prominent roles at King Charles Coronation (opens in new tab) after plans were leaked around the Coronation showing that the Wales youngsters are set to join their parents in a carriage behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. But royal commentators have claimed that the role itself is causing tensions between the Wales' and other members of the Royal Family.

While Prince George's parents Prince William and Kate Middleton are considering whether to allow their eldest to have a prominent role in his grandfather's Coronation, they have some concerns over plans to give George a bigger role than his siblings.

Tom Quinn, Royal Commentator told the Express, "I've heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role. I've heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him."

With four days of events planned, including a Coronation concert (opens in new tab), the celebration could prove tiring for everyone.

The Wales' concerns over the pressure Prince George, nine, could face comes after they appeared 'grown up' in family photos (opens in new tab), and almost three years after their son faced trolling online after England's loss to Italy at the Euro 2020.

And the backlash from social media critics were said to be the cause for why Prince George could be seen even less (opens in new tab) following the defeat.

Prince George has been seen at other royal events since, including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and sporting events like the rugby but the upcoming Coronation is thought to be playing heavy on their minds.