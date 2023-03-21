Prince George's Coronation role is causing 'arguments' between Prince William, Kate Middleton and royals

The Wales youngster is set to have a prominent role in the celebrations but it's sparking concerns from some

Prince George's Coronation role is said to be causing 'arguments' among royals with Prince William and Kate Middleton voicing their concerns.

Prince George is set to have a 'prominent' role at King Charles' Coronation (opens in new tab) but the details are said to be causing 'arguments' between the Royal Family and Prince William and Kate Middleton.

It was confirmed earlier this week that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis would all have prominent roles at King Charles Coronation (opens in new tab) after plans were leaked around the Coronation showing that the Wales youngsters are set to join their parents in a carriage behind King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla. But royal commentators have claimed that the role itself is causing tensions between the Wales' and other members of the Royal Family.

While Prince George's parents Prince William and Kate Middleton are considering whether to allow their eldest to have a prominent role in his grandfather's Coronation, they have some concerns over plans to give George a bigger role than his siblings.

Tom Quinn, Royal Commentator told the Express, "I've heard from my contacts that there is a bit of an argument going on about whether George should play a more formal role. I've heard that Kate and William are worried that it will be too much for him."

With four days of events planned, including a Coronation concert (opens in new tab), the celebration could prove tiring for everyone.

The Wales' concerns over the pressure Prince George, nine, could face comes after they appeared 'grown up' in family photos (opens in new tab), and almost three years after their son faced trolling online after England's loss to Italy at the Euro 2020.

And the backlash from social media critics were said to be the cause for why Prince George could be seen even less (opens in new tab) following the defeat.

Prince George has been seen at other royal events since, including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and sporting events like the rugby but the upcoming Coronation is thought to be playing heavy on their minds.

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 15 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

