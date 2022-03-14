We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle was “uninvited” to Pippa Middleton’s wedding after she and mother Carole were left “concerned”, royal experts claim.

The Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister, Pippa Middleton married James Matthews in a lovely ceremony at St Mark Church in 2017. The wedding was attended by several members of the royal family, with one person, however, noticeably absent.

Meghan Markle was reportedly “uninvited” from the wedding, despite her relationship with Prince Harry, and plans to attend together.

Authors of Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, claim that Pippa, who now shares two children with her husband James, and her mother, Carole were “concerned” that Meghan would “overshadow the main event”.

This was due to all the press attention surrounding her at the time, especially after, they claim, a number of “crass” articles ran, comparing both Pippa and Meghan to each other.

The biography reads, “Harry and Meghan agreed that she couldn’t possibly turn up at the church, only fifty meters away from a specially arranged media pen.

“If they worried their arrival might create a media circus despite taking every precaution, now they had no doubt that it would.” Instead, Harry attended the ceremony alone, and Meghan joined him for the private reception.”

Meghan wasn’t the only one to make sacrifices for the big day. People also reported that Kate decided not to be part of the bridal party, so as to not steal attention or “upstage her sister” on her big day.

This would have been a disappointing decision for the sisters after Pippa was Kate’s own maid of honour when she married Prince William in 2011. Pippa did, however, have both her nephew, Prince George as a page boy, and niece Princess Charlotte as her flower girl.