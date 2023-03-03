The meal that Kate Middleton 'wouldn't dream' of giving Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis revealed

Kate Middleton 'wouldn't dream' of feeding her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, a certain junk food enjoyed by Prince William and Harry as kids, according to a royal biographer.

The Princess of Wales 'dislikes' foods such as burgers and chips, according to a new royal book.

Kate Middleton 'wouldn't dream' of giving her children a popular junk food that was routinely enjoyed by Prince William and Prince Harry as kids, a royal expert has revealed.

The Princess of Wales reportedly has no appetite for greasy meals like burgers and chips - especially if they've been cooked at a particular American fast food joint.

A new book has claimed that the 41-year-old 'wouldn't dream' of taking Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to McDonald's, even with their new home of Adelaide Cottage in Windsor being located less than a five minutes' drive from one of the US chain's restaurants.

Kate's unusual parenting rule puts her in stark contrast with the late Princess Diana, who was known to treat Prince William and Harry to an indulgent Happy Meal or KFC takeaway when they were little.

"Kate wants to escape her middle-class childhood," Tom Quinn explains in his new book, Gilded Youth. "She dislikes burgers and chips and wouldn’t dream of taking her children to McDonald’s, and she doesn’t rock the boat when the vast weight of traditional royal pursuits bears down on her children."

Quinn also claims that Kate never planned to completely emulate Princess Diana's mothering style, believing that her bold rejection of royal protocol caused her sons – "especially Prince Harry" – to be "dissatisfied" with their lot in life.

"Diana enjoyed slumming it and was in many ways downwardly mobile – she wanted to escape her aristocratic childhood," a former palace staffer is quoted in the book.

This is perhaps best evidenced in her fuss-free attitude towards William and Harry's diets when they were growing up at Kensington Palace.

Darren McGrady, who was the former chef to the Queen and Diana, revealed in 2020 that the beloved princess once chose to take William and Harry to McDonald's for burgers and fries over having the meal specially prepared for them at home.

"I remember the Princess came into the kitchen one day and said, 'Cancel lunch for the boys I'm taking them out, we're going to McDonald's," he told Marie Claire.

"And I said, 'Oh my god – your Royal Highness, I can do that, I can do burgers.' And she said, 'No, it's the toy they want."