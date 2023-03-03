Sarah Ferguson has 'no judgement' for Harry and Meghan as she supports them amid Frogmore 'eviction'

Sarah Ferguson has admitted she has "no judgement" for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she supports them amid Frogmore Cottage 'eviction'.

The ex-wife of Prince Andrew has opened up on their departure from the Royal Family.

The Duchess of York has spoken out about the Sussexes and their departure from the Royal Family but refused to be drawn into judging them for making their own way.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sarah said, "I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person. I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments.

"I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes."

Sarah, who paid tribute to the late Lisa Marie Presley (opens in new tab), suffered from bad press herself after she was caught up in a toe-sucking scandal.

But like Prince Harry, Sarah, turned to writing, and she has a new book A Most Intriguing Lady (opens in new tab), on sale March 7.

Prince Harry and Meghan left the UK back. in 2020 to start a new life for themselves in the US, after stepping back as senior working members of the Royal Family. They now live in LA with their son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, aged one.

She went on to say how 'proud' the late Princess Diana (opens in new tab) would be of her grandchildren of sons Prince William and Harry.

"I think that [Princess] Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren. And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but Will's children."

Prince William has three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four, with wife Kate Middleton.

And she spoke of being a grandmother herself, to granddaughter Sienna, one, the daughter of Princess Beatrice and grandson baby August (opens in new tab), two, the son of Princess Eugenie who has another baby on the way (opens in new tab).

She confessed, her grandchildren "just follow me around like Peter Pan. I'm 'Super Gran Pan!'"