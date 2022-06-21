The Queen is helping Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrate their milestone 40th birthdays in the sweetest way

As Prince William marks his 40th birthday, the Queen has given the go-ahead for a lavish party to mark the occasion along with Kate Middleton's.

The Queen has approved plans for a joint celebration to mark both Prince William and Kate’s milestone 40th birthdays

Kate actually turned 40 at the beginning of the year, but due to Covid-19 concerns her birthday plans were postponed.

The Queen is reportedly planning a special joint birthday event for Prince William and Kate to mark their 40th birthdays. Her grandson, William turns 40 on the 20th of June, with Kate having hit the milestone earlier this year.

Because of Kate’s birthday delay, the Queen has given the green light for a joint celebration, to be held at either Windsor Castle or the Sandringham estate. A source shared to the Mirror (opens in new tab) that the Queen wants to couple to "celebrate their landmark birthdays in style".

Kate, who turned 40 on the 9th of January released a stunning birthday portrait to mark her special day but opted for a quieter celebration with William and the Cambridge children.

She decided to scrap plans for a big event and kept her party ‘low-key’ due to the worrying spread of the Omicron variant.

Now, however, the couple will be able to let their hair down and celebrate properly later this summer, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Several members of the Firm are expected to attend, with hopes that Her Majesty will also make an appearance despite currently suffering from ‘episodic mobility issues.’ A source told the Mirror that her attendance will be confirmed nearer to the time.

While this is the first time that the couple will be enjoying a joint birthday event, it’s actually not unusual for the royal family to throw big bashes to celebrate a number of milestone birthdays.

In June 2000, for example, the family threw a party for Princess Margaret's 70th, Prince Andrew’s 40th, Princess Anne’s 50th and Prince William’s 18th birthday.