Royal fans are all saying the same thing about Prince Louis in Prince William’s Father’s Day photo

So many royal fans have pointed out something specific about Prince Louis in Prince William's Father's Day photo, shared on Sunday to mark the special day.

Prince William marked Father’s Day with an adorable unseen snap of himself and his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on social media.

The picture saw the four of them beaming at the camera and hugging in a lovely family display.

This royal news comes after it was revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a four-bed house with George, Charlotte and Louis

Prince Louis is swiftly becoming one of the nation's favorite royals following his adorable antics during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. Fans were treated to a glimpse at his cheeky personality and to a string of lovely family moments, like Prince Charles being on grandad duties with him and Louis showing his close bond to his mother, Kate.

Now royal fans are noticing a resemblance between Kate and William’s youngest son and his grandfather, but it’s not Prince Charles!

Fans spotted the similarities after Prince William marked Father’s Day with a lovely snap with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The picture showed them all beaming at the camera, with little Louis sitting on his dad’s shoulder.

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The caption read, “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!”

The cute family snap prompted eagle-eyed fans to comment on just how similar Prince Louis looks to his grandfather and Kate’s father - Michael Middleton!

One fan tweeted: “The little one Louis looks just like Kate's dad!

The little one Louie looks just like Kate's dad! So handsome!June 19, 2022 See more

While another said, ”Image of Kate's Dad!”

One fan also commented on Louis’ personality, writing, “That little Louis is a real character—I hope he stays that way!”

This isn’t the first time that fans have spotted similarities between the Cambridge kids and members of the extended family.

Princess Charlotte has previously been compared to the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto. With George also being dubbed the spitting image of his father and even inheriting some of his very specific traits!