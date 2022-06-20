Royal fans are all saying the same thing about Prince Louis in Prince William’s Father’s Day photo
Prince William's Father's Day photo features the three Cambridge kids
So many royal fans have pointed out something specific about Prince Louis in Prince William's Father's Day photo, shared on Sunday to mark the special day.
- Prince William marked Father’s Day with an adorable unseen snap of himself and his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, on social media.
- The picture saw the four of them beaming at the camera and hugging in a lovely family display.
- This royal news comes after it was revealed that Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a four-bed house with George, Charlotte and Louis
Prince Louis is swiftly becoming one of the nation's favorite royals following his adorable antics during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend. Fans were treated to a glimpse at his cheeky personality and to a string of lovely family moments, like Prince Charles being on grandad duties with him and Louis showing his close bond to his mother, Kate.
Now royal fans are noticing a resemblance between Kate and William’s youngest son and his grandfather, but it’s not Prince Charles!
Fans spotted the similarities after Prince William marked Father’s Day with a lovely snap with his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The picture showed them all beaming at the camera, with little Louis sitting on his dad’s shoulder.
A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The caption read, “Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!”
The cute family snap prompted eagle-eyed fans to comment on just how similar Prince Louis looks to his grandfather and Kate’s father - Michael Middleton!
One fan tweeted: “The little one Louis looks just like Kate's dad!
The little one Louie looks just like Kate's dad! So handsome!June 19, 2022
While another said, ”Image of Kate's Dad!”
One fan also commented on Louis’ personality, writing, “That little Louis is a real character—I hope he stays that way!”
This isn’t the first time that fans have spotted similarities between the Cambridge kids and members of the extended family.
Princess Charlotte has previously been compared to the Queen’s sister, Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto. With George also being dubbed the spitting image of his father and even inheriting some of his very specific traits!
Naomi is a Trainee News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has worked with the team for seven months. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on fashion, wellbeing, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life and is training for an NCTJ Qualification.
-
-
How to find cheap airport parking
We highlight the simple ways to find cheap airport parking and save money - and to make sure you don’t get stung by paying on the day
By John Fitzsimons • Published
-
Prince Charles pays rare heartfelt tribute to sons Prince Harry and Prince William
Prince Charles has shared an adorable throwback snap of him with his sons Prince Harry and Prince William to mark Father's Day.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Charles pays rare heartfelt tribute to sons Prince Harry and Prince William
Prince Charles has shared an adorable throwback snap of him with his sons Prince Harry and Prince William to mark Father's Day.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a four-bed house with George, Charlotte and Louis
Kate Middleton and Prince William are downsizing to a smaller home nearer to the Queen this summer
By Caitlin Elliott • Last updated
-
Prince William spotted selling The Big Issue during undercover day in London
Prince William took to the streets to sell The Big Issue
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss Lilibet's first birthday
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Princess Diana would've been 'heartbroken' as the 'only person' able to heal Prince William and Prince Harry’s “rift”
By Emma Shacklock • Published
-
Royal fans are obsessed with Prince William's 'most attractive' feature in new pics
By Kudzai Chibaduki • Published
-
Prince William dubbed 'Dr Cambridge' as he swaps his suit for scrubs during hospital trip
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis' adorable reaction to William and Kate’s big night out at Top Gun premiere
By Emma Shacklock • Published