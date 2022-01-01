We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Royal fans are expected to be treated to a very special new Kate Middleton photograph soon and it’s bound to blow them away.

Kate Middleton is expected to release a very special photograph to mark her 40th birthday this month.

Special royal portraits are usually shared to mark milestone birthdays and occasions, so royal fans have their fingers crossed for a gorgeous new snap of the Duchess.

This royal news comes as the school rule Prince George and Princess Charlotte are allowed to break but their classmates are forbidden was revealed.

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 40 on January 9th and it’s expected to be a time when fans are treated to a new portrait.

Traditionally, Kate releases photographs to mark the birthdays of her children, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, each year. Meanwhile, a new professional image of the Cambridge family is shared each festive season for their annual Christmas card.

But this portrait is expected to be a particularly captivating photograph for her special milestone birthday.

Kate Middleton is said to be against throwing big birthday celebrations but that doesn’t mean it goes unnoticed at all, Kate is said to have previously celebrated with a private tea party and cake.

A source one revealed, “Kate’s not into big birthday celebrations, but [Prince] George and [Princess] Charlotte adore birthday cake, so there will be a special tea party at the Palace with candles and presents.”

Prince William is also not one to forget his wife’s birthday as he previously admitted he did remember it was Kate’s birthday when a youngster handed him a handmade card for her on his behalf.

But with this year’s birthday being the big 4-0, it’s thought that Kate might push the boat out a little bit more – even if it’s just enjoying a glass of her favourite drink.

Kate has been known to knock back a classic pint of Guinness as she has been pictured both pulling a pint and sipping one during an official engagement.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl previously revealed, “The couple occasionally ventures to the local pub, the White Eagle, where William enjoys a pint of local bitter and Kate indulges in a glass of white wine, but mostly they stay in watching DVDs.”

Meanwhile, Kate and William released some portraits to mark their 10th wedding anniversary back in April.

At the time, photographer Chris Floyd said, “We just had a really nice time. We came together for the duration of the shoot and within five minutes, I was just able to be myself. I think they were themselves as well.”

Speaking to Hello! magazine, he continued, “And in that time, they were just another pair of people that I was photographing. I just forgot where I was and who I was with and I was just photographing a couple, who in this case, were celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary. There was no one else around, it was just me and them, and we had a really great time.”