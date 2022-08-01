This new video of Princess Charlotte speaking has royal fans all saying the same

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte speaking in new video has Royal fans all saying the same thing.

Princess Charlotte gave a personal video message and fans think she sounds 'all grown up.'

The Cambridge youngster appeared alongside her dad Prince William to send her luck to England's Lionesses ahead of their winning Women's Euro's 2022 final.

Princess Charlotte has delighted fans with her personal message to the England Women's football team and many fans are all saying the same thing about her voice.

The Cambridge youngster, who turned seven earlier this year, appears alongside her father Prince William to send a heartfelt message to the women's team ahead of the final against Germany.

But in wishing the Lionesses (opens in new tab) good luck, telling them, "Good Luck, I hope you win, bye!" fans have commented on how grown up the youngster is.

One fan wrote, "Prince William's little Princess is all grown up now"

Another fan put, "How old does she look?" with a shocked face emoji.

While a third fan added, "She is such a cutie. Can't believe how fast she is growing and even becoming a young little Lady."

Good luck tonight @Lionesses, we’re all cheering for you! pic.twitter.com/ATsLg6QHIFJuly 31, 2022 See more

Princess Charlotte's personal message is the first time since her video debut alongside her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis, talking about wildlife with their questions for Sir David Attenborough (opens in new tab).

Princess Charlotte shyly asked him, "I like spiders, do you like spiders too?" and you can see from the clip below featuring her in the older video that's she's since had a confidence boost.

Kate recently revealed that Princess Charlotte was the 'sibling in charge' (opens in new tab) and she previously proved she was a royal pro with this rare TikTok footage (opens in new tab).

Fans have previously picked up on that Princess Charlotte speaks with the Queen's english accent, while her brothers have more unusual accents.

Fans begged for Prince William to take Charlotte to the final (opens in new tab) at Wembley on Sunday but sadly she was missing from the stands as England won Germany 2-1 in extra time.

One fan tweeted, "You took Prince George to the mens game, would have been nice to see Princess Charlotte there today and get involved giving the medals/trophy out.”

And another disappointed fan added, “I though this. I was disappointed too.”

Her absence could have been because her mother Kate Middleton has another engagement and when Prince George has been to watch the football or rugby, both parents have been by his side.

But another fan was unhappy about people calling her "grown up".

They wrote, 'Princess Charlotte is a sweet 7 year child and people are referring to her as all grown up and a beautiful young lady. Steady on, can she at least get to her teens first, before she's referred to as grown up."