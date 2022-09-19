The symbolic meaning behind the Queen’s funeral flowers

The Queen’s funeral flowers and coffin wreaths symbolise special parts of her life

Queen’s funeral flowers - The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried into the Westminster Abbey during her State Funeral on September 19, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Hannah McKay- WPA Pool)
Naomi Jamieson
By Naomi Jamieson
published

The Queen’s floral funeral arrangements and wreaths all have special links to Her Majesty’s life and reign.

The floral wreaths and displays at the Queen’s funeral (opens in new tab) displayed special links to her life and family. 

As a patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, the Queen took a keen interest in flowers throughout her life, which has been mirrored in her funeral wreaths and floral bouquets adorning Westminster Abbey.

The wreath placed on the late monarch's coffin featured autumnal shades of burgundy and white to represent the Royal Standard, as well as yellow, pink, and green. Included in the arrangement are garden roses, hydrangeas, dahlias, scabious and cuttings of rosemary, which symbolise remembrance. 

The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is carried into the Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022 for her funeral.

(Image credit: Getty Images / HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP)

Myrtle, which is the traditional symbol for a happy marriage, was also included in the wreath and was actually cut from a sprig planted from Her Majesty’s own wedding bouquet.

Flowers are seen atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it is carried into Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images /Hannah McKay- WPA Pool)

The flowers and foliage were all picked from Buckingham Palace, one of the traditional locations for the royal garden parties and Clarence and Highgrove House, which are the homes of her son, King Charles. The wreath also displayed a card from King Charles that simply read, "in loving and devoted memory".

The King also ensured that the wreath was sustainably made with oak branches, instead of floral foam. English oak is also known to symbolise the strength of love.

The flowers displayed throughout the Abbey again included Myrtle, as well as white Asiatic lilies, gladioli tributes and Eustoma.

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown is pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London, United Kingdom on September 14, 2022.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency)

In contrast to the pink and burgundy hues seen in the funeral wreath, the sovereign's coffin procession flowers featured yellow sweat peas, another favourite of the Queen’s, as well as lavender, rosemary and pine, all cut from the gardens of Windsor and Balmoral.

Explore More
The Queen