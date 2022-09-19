The symbolic meaning behind the Queen’s funeral flowers

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Queen’s floral funeral arrangements and wreaths all have special links to Her Majesty’s life and reign.

The Queen’s funeral wreath placed on her coffin includes special details selected by Prince Charles.

The wreath features flowers and foliage taken from the royal gardens of Buckingham Palace, Clarence House and Highgrove House.

The floral wreaths and displays at the Queen’s funeral (opens in new tab) displayed special links to her life and family.

As a patron of the Royal Horticultural Society, the Queen took a keen interest in flowers throughout her life, which has been mirrored in her funeral wreaths and floral bouquets adorning Westminster Abbey.

The wreath placed on the late monarch's coffin featured autumnal shades of burgundy and white to represent the Royal Standard, as well as yellow, pink, and green. Included in the arrangement are garden roses, hydrangeas, dahlias, scabious and cuttings of rosemary, which symbolise remembrance.

(Image credit: Getty Images / HANNAH MCKAY / POOL / AFP)

Myrtle, which is the traditional symbol for a happy marriage, was also included in the wreath and was actually cut from a sprig planted from Her Majesty’s own wedding bouquet.

(Image credit: Getty Images /Hannah McKay- WPA Pool)

The flowers and foliage were all picked from Buckingham Palace, one of the traditional locations for the royal garden parties and Clarence and Highgrove House, which are the homes of her son, King Charles. The wreath also displayed a card from King Charles that simply read, "in loving and devoted memory".

The King also ensured that the wreath was sustainably made with oak branches, instead of floral foam. English oak is also known to symbolise the strength of love.

The flowers displayed throughout the Abbey again included Myrtle, as well as white Asiatic lilies, gladioli tributes and Eustoma.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Rasid Necati Aslim/Anadolu Agency)

In contrast to the pink and burgundy hues seen in the funeral wreath, the sovereign's coffin procession flowers featured yellow sweat peas, another favourite of the Queen’s, as well as lavender, rosemary and pine, all cut from the gardens of Windsor and Balmoral.