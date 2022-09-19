Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor honour the Queen with sentimental jewellery

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor honoured one of the Queen's most beloved hobbies by wearing touching horse-themed jewellery to her funeral and memorial.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's great-granddaughter and granddaughter, Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor, have honoured her love of horses.

The young royals paid tribute to the Queen's favourite hobby with their touching jewellery at her funeral and at Saturday's vigil.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after an unseen portrait of the Queen was shared by Buckingham Palace ahead of her funeral.

Princess Charlotte and Lady Louise Windsor paid a subtle tribute to the Queen's love of equestrianism with sweet horse-themed jewellery.

Princess Charlotte, seven, who attended Her Majesty the Queen's funeral alongside her brother Prince George, nine, was spotted wearing a diamond horse shoe shaped brooch on her black coat as she walked behind the late monarch's coffin with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Meanwhile, Lady Louise Windsor wore a necklace in the shape of a horses head to the memorial vigil held on Saturday, 17th September.

The subtle tributes caught the eye of royal fans as they commented on how fitting their choice of jewellery was.

Little Princess Charlotte of Wales is wearing her first ever piece of jewellery today in honour of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth: an horseshoe brooch, for Elizabeth’s love for horses 💎 pic.twitter.com/ULEus7e8cySeptember 19, 2022 See more

Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Charlotte of Wales both wore symbolic jewelries as tribute to #QueenElizabethII 's interest in horse-riding.#QueenElizabethIIMemorial #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/L0Yc8ycNqLSeptember 19, 2022 See more

One viewer tweeted, "Lady Louise Windsor and Princess Charlotte of Wales both wore symbolic jewelleries as tribute to Queen Elizabeth II's interest in horse-riding."

Another viewer put, "Little Princess Charlotte of Wales is wearing her first ever piece of jewellery today in honour of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth: an horseshoe brooch, for Elizabeth’s love for horses."

Lady Louise Windsor joined the Queen's seven other grandchildren for a silent vigil at her coffin on Saturday - just one of the many traditions that have featured as part of the Queen's lying in State in Westminster Hall.

The vigil saw Prince William, Prince Harry, Lady Louise Windsor, James Viscount Severn, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips stand beside the coffin for a moment of reflection.

During the special moment, Lady Louise wore a horse-shaped necklace, in a similar tribute in honour of the Queen's beloved interest.