On Monday the 19th of September, a new bank holiday for the UK public (opens in new tab), The Queen's state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey and will be broadcast live on TV. Here we break down what the day will entail and what will happen after the event.

The Queen's state funeral will be a choreographed event, likely one of biggest single events staged in Britain since the Second World War (opens in new tab)

The day's duties will begin at 6.30am in Westminster Hall and will finish at 7.30pm in King George VI's chapel at Windsor Castle

The Queen's funeral: A timeline of what will happen on the day

Over 2,000 people from around the world (opens in new tab) will gather at Westminster Abbey on Monday the 19th of September to honour the late Queen, who died on September the 8th aged 96, at her beloved Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The state funeral will be a well-choreographed event. As is required of the monarch, the Queen was consulted on all the funeral arrangements before her death and signed off on each aspect of the day.

The event is likely to be one of biggest single events staged in Britain since Second World War and will be the first state funeral in the UK since Winston Churchill’s in 1965. (opens in new tab)

The Queen will be transported from Westminster Hall (opens in new tab) to Westminster Abbey and finally to Windsor Castle. Tens of thousands of people are expected to line the route in London, while millions of others watch the service which will be broadcast around the world.

First, at 6.30am on the day of the funeral, The Queen's Lying-in-state (opens in new tab) will come to an end. Following the closure, the doors of Westminster Hall will close in preparation for the procession to Westminster Abbey where the State Funeral service will take place.

At 8am, the doors of Westminster Abbey will open to allow guests (opens in new tab) to take their seats.

Then, at 10.35am, The Queen's coffin will be lifted from the catafalque where it has stood since Thursday evening by pall-bearers of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. The coffin will be draped with the Royal Standard and the imperial state crown, orb and sceptre will be placed atop of the coffin before it can be moved from Westminster Hall to Westminster Abbey.

At 10.44am, The Queen will be moved to Westminster Abbey. The route will be lined by the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, and will go from Parliament Square to Broad Sanctuary and the Sanctuary.

King Charles III, along with his siblings the Princess Royal (opens in new tab), the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex (opens in new tab), will lead the procession to Westminster Abbey which will feature 200 musicians from the massed Pipes and Drums of Scottish and Irish Regiments, the Brigade of Gurkhas, and the Royal Air Force.

During the procession, The Queen’s coffin will be carried on the 123-year-old State Gun Carriage which will be towed by 98 Royal Navy sailors in place of horses.

At 10.52am, the Procession will arrive at the West Gate of Westminster Abbey. When there, pall bearers will left the coffin from the carriage and carry it into Westminster Abbey to begin the service.

The State Funeral service will begin at 11am, led by the Dean of Westminster. The Independent reports that prime minister (opens in new tab) Liz Truss and the secretary-general of the Commonwealth are both expected to give readings at the service.

At approximately 11.55am the service will end. The Last Post will sound, followed by a two-minutes' silence throughout the United Kingdom which will end with the National Anthem.

What will happen after The Queen's funeral?

Following the ending of the state funeral, at 12.15pm, The Queen's coffin will be followed by members of the royal family as a procession takes her to Wellington Arch while minute guns are fired in Hyde Park.

When the procession reaches the top of Constitution Hill at the Commonwealth Memorial Gates, The Queen's coffin will be driven to Windsor. A procession will follow behind, with The King, Prince William (opens in new tab), Prince Harry, and other male members of the family walking along while the Queen Consort, the Princess of Wales (opens in new tab), the Duchess of Sussex (opens in new tab), and the Countess of Wessex (opens in new tab) follow by car.

At 3.06pm, the State Hearse carrying The Queen will approach Shaw Farm Gate on Albert Road, Windsor and the Procession will step off.

At 3.40pm, The King and those in the Procession will rejoin the hearse as it passes into Engine Court.

The Queen's committal service will then take place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle at 4pm.

At 7.30pm the Queen will be buried in King George VI's chapel (opens in new tab) in Windsor Castle in a private service attended only by the King and members of the royal family.

