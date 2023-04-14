The 'very lovely treat' King Charles will miss out on as Prince Harry confirms he'll attend coronation alone

King Charles is set to miss out on a 'very lovely treat' since Prince Harry confirmed he is attending the coronation alone.

King Charles will miss out on a 'very lovely treat' now that Prince Harry as confirmed he is attending the coronation without wife Meghan and their children.

The monarch will not get the chance to spend time with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Meghan Markle will skip coronation to stay home with Archie and Lilibet as Prince Harry confirms attendance

King Charles is due to miss out on a 'very lovely treat' now that Prince Harry has confirmed he's coming alone to the coronation.

The Duke of Sussex has accepted his father's invitation to attend the coronation which takes place next month but in doing so Buckingham Palace has confirmed that his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will remain at their home in LA.

And while royal fans had hoped the Sussexes would make a joint appearance, according to Royal biographer Jennie Bond, they aren't the only ones missing out.

She told OK!, "I realize Charles will be very, very busy over the coronation period. But it's still a shame that he won't be given this opportunity to see his grandchildren, because that might have been a very, very lovely treat for him."

Prince Harry's solo 10,000 mile round trip comes following the release of his memoir Spare which contained some bombshell claims about the royal family and his childhood and will mark the first face-to-face meeting of Harry and the family since its publication.

But despite the family 'feuds', King Charles is said to be 'very disappointed' that he won't see Meghan but is 'happy' his 'darling boy' Harry will be in attendance.

Prince Harry's visit is expected to be brief, as his son Prince Archie celebrates his 4th birthday on the same day as the Coronation.

It was hoped that the invitation would act as an olive branch between the royals.

Jennie added, "Now that we know that he's coming, I'm very glad that he is coming to what is probably the most important day in his father's life - it would have been churlish not to do so.

"I think this was always the best compromise, particularly given that Archie's fourth birthday that he should come and Meghan should not."