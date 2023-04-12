Meghan Markle will skip coronation to stay home with Archie and Lilibet as Prince Harry confirms attendance

The Duke of Sussex will be making the 10,000-mile round trip to attend his father King Charles' coronation.

Meghan Markle will be staying at home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while Prince Harry attends the King's coronation (opens in new tab), Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to miss out on the historic occasion which takes place over the weekend of May 5th, to stay at their home in LA (opens in new tab) with her two children.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has confirmed that he will be making the 10,000 mile round trip to join the royal family with the celebrations, despite the weekend coinciding with his son Prince Archie's 4th birthday (opens in new tab) on May 6th.

For weeks fans have been wondering are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle going to the coronation? (opens in new tab)

It comes after reports that Archie was set for a 'big moment' (opens in new tab)at the event and after both Archie and Lilibet were given official royal titles (opens in new tab).

Royal biographer and Finding Freedom co-author Omid Scoobie (opens in new tab), tweeted the news to his followers, "BREAKING: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on May 6th. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet."

He added, "I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

Team Sussex fans are delighted with the news, with one fan tweeting, "Great on Meghan!!! Her mental health is her TOP priority!!"

Another fan put, "I’m so happy our good sister is staying home with her children, and also happy that Harry is going to support his father."

A third fan added, "Again, H showing a lot of diplomatic skills and maturity here because this is the best possible outcome."

But some fans are disappointed that Meghan and the children won't be coming.

One fan said, "Disappointed i really wanted Meghan to attend…."

And another fan added, "Disappointed but will continue to support Meghan."

Prince Harry
