Why Prince Louis' education has been different to Prince George and Princess Charlotte's
The young Prince has had a slightly different upbringing to his siblings
Kate Middleton and Prince William's children are frequently making more royal appearances, with Prince Louis stealing the show at the Christmas Day walkabout. And now it's been revealed how his upbringing has differed to his older siblings.
- The Prince and Princess of Wales moved their family to Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor estate over the summer, meaning the children changed schools.
- In September, George, Charlotte and Louis started at Lambrook independent preparatory school, near Ascot.
Prince Louis, who turned four in April, has had a slightly different schooling and upbringing from his older siblings, Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven.
It was previously thought that Louis might one day join his older siblings at Thomas's Battersea school, but the family's move away from London changed those plans.
But up until that point, Louis is the only one of his siblings who has lived in and been educated in London for the majority of his life.
From 2010 to 2013, William and Kate lived in Anglesey, an island off the north-west coast of Wales, where William worked as an RAF search and rescue pilot.
Prince George was born in July 2013, when the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge relocated to their Norfolk country estate, Anmer Hall, with William transferring to the East Anglia Air Ambulance.
Princess Charlotte then came along in May 2015, and they settled into family life in Norfolk. Prince George started his education in there in January 2016, attending Westacre Montessori School Nursery.
Kate and William continued living at their country estate, which was a wedding gift from the Queen, until William ended his career with East Anglia Air Ambulance in July 2017.
The Wales family then made a permanent move to Kensington Palace in time for Prince George to start school at Thomas's Battersea in 2017, where Princess Charlotte joined in 2019.
Prince Louis was born in April 2018, by which point the family were very much settled in London. But while Louis missed out on starting primary school in London, he did follow in his sister Charlotte's footsteps and attended Willcocks Nursery School from April 2021 until summer this year.
Prince Louis took part in his first ever Christmas Day walkabout yesterday in Sandringham, and the young royal stole the show.
As the royals walked into the St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk royal estate, a sweet moment between Prince George and his younger brother was captured as the Prince reached out to guide his little brother.
During the day's walkabout, Louis flashed a number of smiles at the camera and he later joined his brother and sister to shake hands with members of the public who had gathered around the walk's path.
He also managed to pick up a Christmas gift from a well wisher, which he carried around with him. Cute!
