Princess Catherine’s sweet update on Prince George, Charlotte and Louis’ settling in at Lambrook School as they mourn Queen Elizabeth came during her visit to Sandringham.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Norfolk on September 15th and spoke to mourners who were there to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Princess Catherine is said to have opened up about her children and suggested that they have “settled in” at their new school at this difficult time.

This royal news comes as Kate Middleton honoured the Queen wearing a diamond and pearl brooch that belonged to her at her coffin procession.

Following the sad announcement on September 8th that Queen Elizabeth had died (opens in new tab) at Balmoral Castle, the Prince and Princess of Wales made a moving appearance (opens in new tab) in Sandringham (opens in new tab) on the 15th, where they viewed floral tributes and notes left in memory of the late monarch. During their time there, Princess Catherine admitted she “would cry” (opens in new tab) if she read all the heartfelt messages as she spoke to well-wishers. She and Prince William made the trip without Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who have just started the autumn term at Lambrook School.

However, the children were reportedly mentioned by their mother during this Sandringham walkabout. According to People (opens in new tab), Princess Catherine gave a sweet update on Prince George, Charlotte and Louis and said they were "settled in" at their new school.

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The publication has reported that Lydia Bailey, who lives in Heacham in Norfolk, told them that the Princess described her children as having made “new friends” already.

“Kate said the children have settled in nicely with their new school and have new friends," she claimed to People.

Whilst a TikTok user called @mybelovedgeorgie_ shared a brief video of Prince William speaking movingly that day where he was heard to explain, “Well, they’re doing ok. It was still the first week of school, so settling in… We’re trying to keep everything constant and settled for them.”

The children’s first day at Lambrook School was the same day that their beloved great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth passed away.

(Image credit: Photo by Jonathan Brady - Pool/Getty Images)

Since then the Royal Family has been in mourning and the Princess’ reported remark came after Prince William is said to have expressed their desire to keep George, Charlotte and Louis’ lives as “normal as possible”. (opens in new tab)

The Prince of Wales is said to have told teacher Elaine Gee that they were trying to keep “some sense of continuity” for the children at school. Prince William also shared how grateful he was that his “Grannie” got to spend so much precious time with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis.

In a statement released after the Queen’s passing, he declared, “My wife has had twenty years of her guidance and support. My three children have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives.”

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)

Ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday, 19th September, the monarch is Lying-in-State (opens in new tab) at Westminster Hall where members of the public have been paying their respects.

The funeral service will be held at Westminster Abbey and will end with Two Minutes' Silence just before midday as the nation and world reflect upon the remarkable life and legacy of Britain's longest-reigning monarch.