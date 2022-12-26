Prince Louis steals the show on his first ever Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham

On Christmas Day, Prince Louis (opens in new tab) stole the show as he attended his first ever Christmas Day church service alongside his parents, Prince William (opens in new tab) and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab), and older siblings, Prince George (opens in new tab) and Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab).

At the meagre age of four years old, Prince Louis took part in his first ever Christmas Day walkabout in Sandringham and attended the Royal's Christmas Day Service.

Royal fans were delighted to see the young Prince alongside his family as he proved he was a natural at dealing with the huge crowds and cameras.

It was a year of Christmas firsts for the Royal Family; the first Christmas without the Queen, the first King's speech, the first Royal appearance on the holiday since the Covid19 pandemic, and also, the first Christmas Day walkabout for Prince Louis.

The four-year-old Prince Louis might not have attended a Christmas Day walkabout before, but the youngster quickly calmed any worries and showed his natural approach as he followed his mum and tried to direct her while she met with royal fans at Sandringham.

As the royals walked into the St Mary Magdalene Church on the Norfolk royal estate, a sweet moment between Prince George and his younger brother was captured as the Prince reached out to guide his little brother.

(Image credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

This year's Christmas marks the first celebration at Sandringham in two years for the royal family after the late Queen stayed in Windsor for Christmas in both 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the day's walkabout, Louis flashed a number of smiles at the camera and he later joined his brother and sister to shake hands with members of the public who had gathered around the walk's path.

The young prince also managed to pick up a Christmas gift from a well wisher, which he carried around with him.

(Image credit: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

While Louis siblings are much older than him, yesterday (25th December) marked only the second time that Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, have attended the Christmas day walkabout and following Christmas service due to the event cancellations in 2020 and 2021 at the height of the pandemic.

