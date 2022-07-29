Sanditon Season 2: Where is it filmed and what year is it set in?

Based on Jane Austen’s final, unfinished novel, Sanditon is back for a second season.

ITV's Sanditon is back for a second season as the town grows in popularity, fans see their favourite characters return alongside some new faces but some are asking where is it filmed and what year is it set in?

In season one, Charlotte Heywood, a spirited and impulsive woman, moves from her rural home to Sanditon, a fishing village attempting to reinvent itself as a seaside resort.

And as season two gets underway, picking up the action nine months later, Charlotte returns and we look at what viewers want to know...

Sanditon Season 2: Where is it filmed?

Sanditon Season 2 is filmed in Gloucestershire. The exterior shots of the Sanditon House - the home of Lady Denham, are at the 17th-century country estate Dyrham Park, with the interior shots filmed at Badminton House, Sanditon production designer James North told Architectural Digest (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, new to the series, is Heyrick Park - the home of the new character Alexander Colbourne (Ben-lloyd Hughes) who is a widower living with his spirited tomboy daughter and niece. Scenes for this home were filmed at Somerset's Ston Easton country estate

For the seaside resort, beach scenes were filmed at Middle Hope Cove and Brean Beach in Somerset, 20 miles from Clevedon. Swimming scenes were filmed at Weston-Super-Mare's Marine Lake.

Speaking about the decor for the new home, Mr North explained, "We tried to keep things more fashionable and brighter, and the backstory is the wife decorated the house before she died. He never really got on with it and spends most of his time in a dark and smoky office.” 

Sanditon Season 2

(Image credit: ITV Pictures)

Sanditon Season 2: What year is it set in?

Season 2 of Sanditon is set in the summer of 1820 when Miss Heywood returns to the seaside resort town of Sanditon some nine months after season one she discovers a whole new world.

Sanditon cast:

The second season of Sanditon sees the return of Rose Williams (plays Charlotte Heywood), Crystal Clarke (Georgiana Lambe), Anne Reid (Lady Denham), Kris Marshall (Tom Parker), Kate Ashfield (Mary Parker), Jack Fox (Sir Edward Denham), Charlotte Spencer (Esther Denham), Turlough Convery (Arthur Parker), Lily Sacofsky (Clara Brereton), Alexandra Roach (Diana Parker) and Adrian Scarborough (Dr. Fuchs).

Plus new characters Alison Heywood (Rosie Graham), Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), Colonel Francis Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones), Captain Declan Fraser (Frank Blake), Captain William Carter (Maxim Ays), Augusta Markham (Eloise Webb) and Charles Lockhart (Alexander Vlahos).

Sanditon Season 2

(Image credit: Getty)

Season 2 of Sanditon continues Friday at 9pm on ITV. Episodes are also available to watch on the ITVHub and Britbox.

