Status Quo legend Alan Lancaster has passed away aged 72 following a battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

The bass player’s friend, Craig Bennett, announced the tragic news in a heartbreaking Facebook post.

He wrote, “I am heartbroken to announce the passing of Alan Lancaster, British born music royalty, guitar God and founding member of iconic band, Status Quo.

“Despite having MS and issues with his mobility, Alan participated in hugely successful reunion tours… He bravely played to thousands of adoring fans..and loved being back with the band and his loyal Quo army.”

Alan had lived in Sydney for 45 years before his death and leaves behind his wife, Dayle, their three children, Alan, Toni and David and five grandchildren.

In a statement on behalf of his family, Alan’s wife said, “We are all heartbroken. Alan had a wonderful wit and a fabulously dry sense of humour. He was a devoted and adoring husband, father and grandfather. Family was always his focus.”

Tributes have poured in for the musical legend, who formed the now-infamous Status Quo in 1962 with Francis Rossi.

One fan tweeted, “ It’s difficult to get across to those who weren’t there at the time how important Status Quo were to us teenagers in the mid 70s. They rocked hard, they swung like no other, their M.O. was “Heads down, no nonsense, mindless boogie.” Alan Lancaster 1949 – 2021. Rock In Peace.” Another said, “RIP Alan Lancaster! Very sad news today as the music world cops yet another loss in 2021! One hell of a bassist, part of the Quo family and even spent his last years here in Australia! The great gig in the sky just got a new member.”

Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.