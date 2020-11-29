We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Strictly Come Dancing stars HRVY and Maisie Smith were reprimanded for getting too close, amid the show’s plight to remain on air despite the covid-19 crisis.

HRVY and his professional partner, Janette Manrara, were pictured with Maisie and her dance partner, Gorka Marquez, outside the studios – without masks and less than two metres away from each other.

And now HRVY has since revealed they were “told off” by bosses for getting too close, just weeks after Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on Strictly.

The singer, 21, told PA, “It was me and a couple of other pros going from one studio to the next studio outside, and obviously we try our best to socially distance when we are walking around the studios and outside but obviously when you are walking and talking you don’t even realise.

“But no one touched each other. I just think we were maybe slightly closer than two metres while we were talking.

“But also the cameras, when you get a picture taken of you it can make you look a lot closer than you actually are.”

Despite the fact it wasn’t intentional, the stars were reprimanded by Strictly bosses. “The BBC told us off and everything is all good and everyone is trying their best to maintain all the rules and regulations. We are all good. We are all OK.”

It comes after Nicola Adams was forced to quit the show after her partner, Katya Jones, tested positive for coronavirus.

This series of Strictly Come Dancing has seen the celebrities jump through all sorts of hoops to ensure it can air – including forming a bubble with their professional dance partners in a bid to conform to government guidelines.

The infamous Strictly Come Dancing tour was even postponed amid coronavirus risks.

Despite the show’s orders for celebrities to remain socially distanced at all times, there have been rumours that HRVY and Maisie have grown close.

But, having found herself in the dance off for two weeks running, Maisie has reportedly decided to “cool off” their budding romance in order to concentrate on the show.

An insider told The Sun, “Maisie is seriously worried about getting knocked out and desperately wants to make it to the final.

She is worried her relationship with HRVY has damaged her chances now.”