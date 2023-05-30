Succession star Sarah Snook gives birth to her first child as she shares iconic season finale snap

Succession star Sarah Snook has given birth to her first child with husband Dave Lawson.

The actress, who plays Shiv Roy in the hit TV series, shared her happy news with fans on Instagram as she posted a photo of herself watching the final episode of the final season.

Sarah captioned the snap, "It’s hard to express what this show has meant to me. The places I got to go, the immense talent I got to work with…it breaks my heart that it is all over. But my heart had to be this full of all the memories, good times, challenges and triumphs, to be able to break at all…so that makes me grateful."

She went on to give praise for the hard work of the cast and crew, paying tribute to the "friendships, the scripts, the locations, the one liners, the early mornings, the last minute changes, all the highs and lows: I’m going to miss it all. The people of this show are a talented bunch, and I’m proud to have worked alongside them, it’s the people I will miss most of all".

She finished with giving a nod to her newborn baby by concluding her post, "I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life. And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support."

Sarah will be tackling new skills off-screen including how to get a baby to sleep and how to swaddle a baby as part of her new motherhood skills.

And fans have shared their joy at her subtle baby news. One fan wrote, "Dear Sarah. Congrats on being a mum and thanks for being Shiv. Succession is brilliant and inspiring on so many levels. Loved it. Great acting, great cinematography, great music, great everything. Gonna miss it."

Another supporter put, "Congratulations on the birth of your baby. You’re an amazing actress. I could not take my eyes off the screen when you were in a scene. Looking forward to seeing more of your work in future but for now enjoy your little one."

And a third added, "Absolutely sensational. Good luck in your next chapter and enjoy motherhood. It’s a rollercoaster and I think you’ll boss it!"

Snook revealed her pregnancy as she attended the HBO premiere for the fourth and final season of Succession back in March.

At the time she told Extra, "[I] brought someone I have not met, but am intimate with.

Asked if she had learned anything about being a parent from Succession, she added, “What not to do.”