This Morning presenter Emma Kenny has given birth to her first child with new husband at 50

This Morning's resident psychologist Emma Kenny has given birth to her first child with her husband at 50 after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

After hiding her pregnancy for the entirety of its nine months, TV personality Emma Kenny has welcomed her third child, her first with husband Pete Skywalker, into the world.

In a sweet Instagram post, the ITV agony aunt shared photos of the newborn's first moments of life including a sweet snap of her breastfeeding the baby girl and one of Pete Skywalker doing skin-to-skin contact.

Alongside the photos, Emma shared her 'joy' at the arrival after her and her partner had tried so long to have a baby and suffered through several miscarriages.

She wrote, "I've waited 10 years to finally hold you in my arms. With every miscarriage, I tried to learn to be grateful and accepting of what I had. I tried to dampen my desire to be a mother to another child, to find peace in my natural infertility and yet it felt so unnatural all in the same moment.

"I have spent the last nine months hiding my pregnancy, travelling the country with my theatre show, filming my YouTube crime content, and working on as many projects as possible in a bid to distract myself from the growing hope and possibility that this time you may just become a reality, and that this time things will end in the sweetness of joy, instead of the agony of loss."

She added, "Your beauty is breathtaking, your company perfect, your presence utterly profound, and whilst I grieve the years I wish we could have had together, I know that you are meant to be mine right now, and not a minute sooner."

Emma also detailed how her pregnancy had been 'symptomless and easy,' though she did share that the birth was 'dramatic.'

The presenter then revealed the newborn's sweet and unusual baby name, Etta-Blue. She finished the caption with an adorable message to her daughter, "Etta-Blue, you have healed more than you’ll ever know, and reminded me of the wonder of being, even in the face of loss and suffering. I cannot wait to share your adventures."

Etta-Blue is Emma and Pete's first child but she joins a bigger family with half-siblings Tyde, 16, and Evan, 14, whom Emma shares with her ex-husband, Andy.

The news came as a surprise to everyone as Emma managed to hide her baby bump through TV appearances and on stage theatre performances adapted from her podcast. She performed the last show of her current theatre tour just five weeks ago and is set to head back out with the next performance set for 27 August.

Speaking about the live shows in an Instagram post earlier this year, Emma mentioned the 'summer break' but none of her fans could have expected the reason behind it. She wrote, "I always feel very humbled to be able to stand on a stage and present my show. I’ve got 16 dates left before a little break over the summer and then we will be hitting the floor running with a HUGE run in dates throughout the autumn and into winter."

With less than a month till she's back at work and travelling up and down the country, we can do nothing but praise Emma's hard-working approach and wish her all the best!