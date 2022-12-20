This Morning star Sarah Jossel gives birth to baby girl and reveals beautiful name

Sarah Jossel has revealed she's 'so ready' for motherhood after giving birth to a precious baby girl last Tuesday.

The This Morning star took to Instagram yesterday to share the joyous news, and to announce the name she's chosen for her little one.

"Welcome to the world Grace Mimi Gold," Jossel captioned the post, which has already been liked by over 12k people. She went on to share her excitement about being a mother after thanking Grace for "choosing" her to be her mum.

"They say the days may feel long but the years are short. I’m so very ready to begin the wild, unpredictable ride of motherhood with you." The Sunday Times Magazine columnist, who frequently shares her expert views on cosmetics on the ITV breakfast show, also shared a black-and-white photo of her baby wearing an adorable knitted onesie. Grace's face has been cropped out of the image, likely for privacy reasons.

A post shared by SARAH JOSSEL (@sarahjossel) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The announcement was met with a plethora of well-wishes from Jossel's celebrity friends and fans alike.

"Oh darling, wonderful news! Little bundle of love and joy, congratulations to you all," Lisa Snowdon wrote, while Trinny Woodall replied, "Congratulations darling, Sarah, those Cupid lips - what is an unbelievably exciting journey you are on."

Jossel has been open about her pregnancy experience, speaking candidly about her food cravings and maternity fashion ever since she announced she was expecting a baby girl last July. On November 14, she revealed she was 'flourishing' on maternity leave after initially feeling nervous about being absent from the office.

A post shared by SARAH JOSSEL (@sarahjossel) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"This definitely is a new chapter and it feels quite strange," she told her 75k followers on Instagram. "Irrational thoughts like 'what am I missing out on!' and 'what if everyone forgets me while I’m away!' pop in and out my head - but as my wonderful colleagues kept saying last week, 'You’re not dying Sarah, you’re just going on maternity leave!'"

Jossel revealed in August 2021 that she had married her partner, but his identity remains unknown on social media.