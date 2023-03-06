TOWIE’s Ferne McCann talks baby names after confirming second pregnancy with fiancé Lorri Haines

Former TOWIE star Ferne McCann has confirmed she is pregnant (opens in new tab) with her second child - her first baby with fiancé Lorri Haines.

The reality star turned model and mum to daughter Sunday, five, has confirmed she is pregnant with her second child - after weeks of speculation that she was having another baby.

Ferne has broken her silence and opened up about her second pregnancy in an interview with OK! magazine, where she discusses baby names, after previously dividing fans over her 'awful' baby name choice (opens in new tab).

Speaking about the moment she knew she was pregnant, Ferne recalled, "I knew I was pregnant – I just knew. All the tell-tale signs were there. I missed a period and I couldn’t even touch my boobs because they were so painful.”

After landing back in the UK from the romantic trip to India, Ferne took a pregnancy test (opens in new tab) to confirm her suspicions.

"I just sat on the toilet with the door open and was like, ‘I knew it! It’s positive!’ It wasn’t this romantic, tears streaming-down-my-face thing. We were so happy. It wasn’t planned... For us both being parents, they’re little miracles and it was such a positive moment and something to look forward to for us.”

“I was over the moon – I couldn’t believe it!” Lorri added. “I was like, ‘Give me the stick,’ and then I went and got another one. We jumped around in the hallway.”

A post shared by OK! Magazine UK (@ok_mag) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Lorri has a six-year-old son from a previous relationship called Noah and both Sunday and Noah are said to be "over the moon" about having another sibling, for which Ferne is hoping for a home birth (opens in new tab).

Meanwhile, when it comes to baby names (opens in new tab), Ferne says Lorri is "bringing nothing to the table".

He jokes, "We were thinking about Wednesday or Thursday."

Ferne adds, “We can’t have your average top 10 in the UK names. I love unusual (opens in new tab), but not weird. I’m firing some names at Lorri and he’s like, ‘No, no.’ Sunday comes up with some really good names actually. I said, ‘What about if Mummy has a boy?’ And she said, ‘What about Jonathan?’ I really just want to include the children as much as possible, if they can have an input.”

The new series of Ferne McCann: First Time Mum is available on ITVBe and ITVX on 15 March at 9pm.