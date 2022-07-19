Trying Season 3 release date and all you need to know about the cast

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fans of AppleTV+ show Trying are in for a real treat as Season 3 of the popular show is almost here and it's coming sooner than you think.

If you've found a way to save money on subscription services (opens in new tab), you'll be keen to know what binge worthy shows are coming up. And a poplar series is making a comeback with eight new episodes.

For anyone who is not familiar with the heartwarming comedy series, it follows the journey of Nikki and Jason, a couple who really want to become parents but struggle with conceiving a child (opens in new tab). In order to have the baby they want they decide to adopt, only to face a whole list of new challenges and surprises that come with the adoption (opens in new tab) process.

As we look at all you need to know about it's release date and cast...

Trying Season 3 will be released on AppleTV+ on Friday July 22, 2022. The first two episodes of the new season will air and then in the weeks to come, one episode will be released each week, with the final episode for season three airing on Friday September 2.

A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Who plays Nikki on Trying and who is in the cast?

Nikki on Trying is played by BAFTA nominee Esther Smith. She returns for the third series of the popular show opposite cast members including Rafe Spall, who plays on-screen boyfriend Jason. And after a dramatic end to season two they wake up as new parents to two children they are still getting to know. Now they just have to keep hold of them, which proves to be trickier than they initially thought. Thrown straight into the parental deep end, Nikki and Jason’s relationships with each other and with their nearest and dearest are tested as they desperately try to navigate the ups and downs of parenting — while hanging onto their kids, and their sanity.

Joining Esther and Rafe is Imelda Staunton as Penny, Marian McLoughlin as Jilly, Paula Wilcox as Sandra, Ophelia Lovibond as Erica, Phil Davis as Vic, Oliver Chris as Freddy, Robyn Cara as Jennifer/Jen, Sian Brooke as Karen, and Darren Boyd as Scott.

(Image credit: AppleTV+)

How many seasons of Trying are there?

There are three seasons of Trying. The first season made its debut in May 2020, featuring eight episodes. With the announcement of a 14 May 2021 second season release date, Apple also renewed the show for a third season. The show ran for eight episodes in season two and will again have eight episodes in the latest instalment.

You can watch a trailer for the new series here...