Was Tucker Carlson fired? What we know about why the TV host has left Fox News

Fox News viewers have been wondering if Tucker Carlson was fired, after the TV host abruptly left the Network.

Fox News has announced that Tucker Carlson will no longer be appearing on the network, replacing his primetime slot with a number of interim hosts until a permanent presenter is found. The announcement gave no reason for the decision, prompting many to speculate as to why Tucker Carlson has left Fox News.

And as the announcement came just days after the network settled a $787m defamation lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over claims made about the 2020 presidential election, as well as amid a lawsuit against the network filed by an ex-producer, many have asked whether Tucker Carlson was fired.

Was Tucker Carlson fired?

It has been widely reported that Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News, but neither Carlson himself or the TV channel have confirmed the reports. Fox News announced it had "parted ways" with the host on Monday 24 April, but no further explanation was given.

The TV host's final edition of 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' aired on Friday, April 21. A spokesperson for the network said: "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

BREAKING NEWS: FOX News Media, Tucker Carlson part wayshttps://t.co/5U1zQBpFHzApril 24, 2023 See more

On Monday night, his show was replaced with 'Fox News Tonight', hosted by Brian Kilmeade. Kilmeade said on air: "As you probably have heard, Fox News and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. I wish Tucker the best. I’m great friends with Tucker and always will be. But right now, it’s time for 'Fox News Tonight,' so let’s get started."

Why did Tucker Carlson leave Fox News?

No reason for Tucker Carlson's departure from Fox News has been given. However, many have speculated that it may be to do with Abby Grossberg’s lawsuit against the network, which alleged sexist and anti-Semitic behavior behind the scenes of Carlson's show. Fox News denies these allegations.

Others suggest his departure may be a result of concerns over Carlson's belief that the January 6 attack on Congress was instigated by the government.

CNN (opens in new tab) has reported that the decision on Carlson's departure was made by Lachlan Murdoch (son of Rupert Murdoch, who owns Fox News) and Suzanne Scott, who is the CEO of Fox News.

In addition, Carlson's most recent broadcast did not indicate that he was preparing to leave the network, saying at the end of the show, "We'll be back on Monday."

Where will Tucker Carlson go next?

Though Tucker Carlson himself has not revealed what he plans to do after leaving Fox News, many are speculating as to what his next move could be.

As one of America's best-known political commentators, it's likely that a number of other TV networks will be keen to snap him up, and TMZ (opens in new tab) has already reported that NewsNation is interested.

Meanwhile, the MailOnline (opens in new tab) has reported that both Newsmax and One America Network are interested in offering Carlson a job.

Others have suggested he may choose to embark on a political career and run as a Republican candidate, and he could launch his own podcast or YouTube series, as has been done by his former colleagues Megyn Kelly and Bill O'Reilly.

Tucker Carlson net worth

Reports vary, but Celebrity Net Worth (opens in new tab) puts Tucker Carlson's net worth at $30million.

He is known to be one of the highest-earning news media stars, and Forbes (opens in new tab) reported that he was making between $15million and $20million a year hosting 'Tucker Carlson Tonight' on Fox News.

The show was ranked as the second most watched show on cable in America last year, with an average of 3.3million viewers per night.

Who is Abby Grossberg?

There are reports that Tucker Carlson was let go from Fox News because of a law suit filed by Abby Grossberg. Grossberg is an ex-producer with Fox News, and has accused the network of running a workplace that "subjugates women."

She joined the network in 2019 as a senior booking producer for news anchor and journalist Maria Bartiromo, before moving to work on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight'.

She was fired earlier in 2023, and filed a complaint in a New York federal court in March, which said: "Ms. Grossberg was isolated, overworked, undervalued, denied opportunities for promotion, and generally treated significantly worse than her male counterparts, even when those men were less qualified than her."

Grossberg has also alleged that Fox News lawyers coached her to make false testimony during her deposition in the Dominion case, which the network settled just days before Carlson's departure.

Fox News has denied the allegations.

